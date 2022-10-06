How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Georgia; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 06: Auburn @ Georgia

Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, October 8th, 2022

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

TV Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss

Stream: Paramount Plus

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)

Weather: Partly cloudy, warm, it’s a good day to get rid of a coach.

Betting Line: Oh. Georgia is favored by 29.5 points this weekend, with the over/under set at 49 points. That’s approximately a 40-10 win for Georgia. That’ll do.