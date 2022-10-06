How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Georgia; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 06: Auburn @ Georgia
Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, October 8th, 2022
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA
TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)
- TV Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss
Stream: Paramount Plus
Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)
Weather: Partly cloudy, warm, it’s a good day to get rid of a coach.
Betting Line: Oh. Georgia is favored by 29.5 points this weekend, with the over/under set at 49 points. That’s approximately a 40-10 win for Georgia. That’ll do.
Loading comments...