The Official Unofficial College & Mag Survivor Pool - v6.6

Auburn has played 10 SEC games under Bryan Harsin



it has scored more than 7 points in the second half in just two of those games — and they were two of the first three (LSU and Arkansas) — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) October 2, 2022

If this winds up being it, Auburn will have averaged 6 points per game in the second half against P5 opponents in Bryan Harsin's tenure. Dude hasn't had the answers — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 2, 2022

Auburn's second-half offense should be tried at The Hague. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) October 2, 2022

I don’t really have the energy or the mental fortitude to tell you all about Auburn needing just one second half touchdown to end most of our years in the Survivor Pool. You know how bad it is. I know how bad it is. We all know how bad it is.

Of the 13 remaining pickers going into last week, over half of us chose self-hatred and went with the purple Tigers. And, alas, we were right. Survive and advance.

Unfortunately, we did lose 4 brave souls to the fraudulence of Jimbo Fisher. Y’all might want to check in on that buyout, even Aggie oil money is going to struggle with that one.

RIP

DonahueStryder

elcarg4

SandMountainTiger

Wareagle32789

THE GAMES

Eligible teams to be picked in bold. All times CT.

Arkansas @ #23 Mississippi State - 11:00 AM

Mizzou @ Florida - 11:00 AM

#8 Tennessee @ #25 LSU - 11:00 AM

Auburn @ #2 Georgia - 2:30 PM

#9 Ole Miss @ Vandy - 3:00 PM

South Carolina @ #13 Kentucky - 6:30 PM

Texas A&M @ #1 Alabama - 7:00 PM

RULES

For those who haven’t played, the rules are simple. Each week, you are to pick one SEC team to win their game. If you pick correctly, you advance. If you do not, well, see you next year I guess. Once you pick a team, though, you may not pick them again. If you picked Georgia over Oregon in the opener, you may not pick Georgia the rest of the year.

As usual, you can only pick a team who is playing a P5 opponent. No picking Auburn over Mercer, or Tennessee over Ball State. I will go ahead and make a ruling on this now - you can pick Arkansas over Cincinnati, since the Bearcats made the Playoff last year, or over BYU, since they’re kind of a middling Independent.

I’m going to introduce a new way to pick this year by utilizing a Google Form each week. Picks can still be made in the comments section as well, but I wanted to be able to allow our friends on various social media platforms to play as well. Lastly, picks MUST be made by kickoff of the game you are picking.

Those who have been around will know, but a word of advice for any new players - go ahead and outline your picks for the season now. You don’t want to be the one with no eligible teams left to pick in October when everyone is on a BYE.

I will track the results in a Google Sheet, which I will share here each week. If you believe I put you down for the wrong pick, please let me know.