This week marks our first with only conference games. Plus, since no one has a bye, we’ve got a full slate of SEC play. Sadly you’re going to have to watch at least 30 minutes of something else from 2:30-3 before Vandy hosts Mississippi.

The standings are a bit bunched up, but may I recommend fading one Ryan S. Sterritt. He doesn’t seem to know what he’s doing.

Missouri (-) @ Florida (O/U )

SP+ Pick: Florida 31-26

Tennessee (-) @ LSU (O/U )

SP+ Pick: Tennessee 31-29

Arkansas @ Mississippi State (O/U )

SP+ Pick: Mississippi State 33-25

Mississippi (-) @ Vanderbilt (O/U )

SP+ Pick: Mississippi 41-15

South Carolina (+) @ Kentucky (O/U )

SP+ Pick: Kentucky 32-20

Texas A&M (+) @ Alabama (O/U )

SP+ Pick: Alabama 35-16

Staff Picks