I suppose we have to do this. Would be wrong if we didn’t. Here we go. FG.

Auburn (+30) @ Georgia (O/U 49.5)

SP+ Pick: Georgia 36-17

Jack Condon

Ryan S Sterritt

Dr Will McLaughlin

Josh Black

AU Chief

Son of Crow

“Auburn 10 Georgia 40”

Everything Georgia does well, Harsin’s Auburn teams do poorly. This is a matchup nightmare at almost every position. It won’t be good

AU Nerd

Josh Dub

AU_Jonesy

WAR EAGLE! FUCK GEORGIA!