GAME RECAP: #2 Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Georgia didn’t even play that well and Auburn had absolutely no shot in this one. The Bulldogs looked half asleep for the majority of the game and still never were threatened as the Tiger offense managed little movement and the defense wore down.

Robby Ashford had an awful game, with a fumble and a 30% completion percentage, and the run game went absolutely nowhere. While Auburn’s defense played well, eventually they’re just on the field too long.

What’s most important about this game is that it puts Auburn at 3-3 overall, 1-2 in SEC play, and the Tigers will travel to Ole Miss next week for the last game before the bye. With the Tigers dropping to .500, there’s likely good evidence to get rid of Bryan Harsin after this game like many have surmised. After what we saw today, it needs to happen. The team committed a slew of penalties, they looked unprepared, the coaching decisions were questionable at best, and the talent level hasn’t been improved at all since Harsin came in. It’s time for Auburn to move on.

GAME RECAP

The beginning of this game saw both offenses falter when faced with either defense. Auburn punted on its first three drives, with Robby Ashford unable to muster much through the air, while Georgia played tepidly as well. The Bulldogs punted on their opening two drives before they missed a lengthy field goal on their third drive.

Auburn started to get a little bold on the fourth drive, resulting in a questionable decision by Bryan Harsin to go for it on fourth down with a fake punt from Auburn’s own 34. It failed, giving Georgia an extremely short field. It took just a few plays before the Bulldogs broke the scoreless tie with a 1-yard Kenny McIntosh touchdown with 11:42 left in the first half.

On Auburn’s next drive, they were forced to punt again, and Ladd McConkey returned the kick 38 yards to give the Bulldogs another short field. Just three plays later, Daijun Edwards busted in from a yard out to increase the lead to 14-0 with 8:45 left in the half. Auburn’s next drive began at its own 23-yard line, and the Tigers moved into Georgia territory before Robby Ashford fumbled on his way to a first down. Thankfully, the Tiger defense forced two more punts to end the half, but the offense couldn’t do anything, and the first thirty minutes ended 14-0 in favor of Georgia.

After the intermission, Colby Wooden got the play of the day thus far for the Tigers. He sacked Stetson Bennett, forced a fumble, and recovered it to put the Tigers in scoring position. They notched a short Anders Carlson field goal to scratch the scorebook and pull Auburn within a 14-3 deficit.

Georgia answered, though, and went on an 81-yard drive to add another touchdown run from Edwards. Midway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs had pulled ahead 21-3. After alternating punts, Auburn got the ball at the end of the third quarter and Ashford was nearly picked off on first down, but the drive resulted in yet another punt. We went to the final period with Georgia in great field position and in possession of a 21-3 lead.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Stetson Bennett scampered 64 yards for a touchdown to put Georgia on top 28-3, and effectively end the game. Georgia tacked on another score on Edwards’ third touchdown of the day after a 63-yard drive to go up 35-3, but Auburn finally answered with something of their own.

Robby Ashford found Jarquez Hunter out of the backfield, and Hunter broke through three Georgia defenders to take it down the left sideline for a 62-yard touchdown. Auburn had cut the lead to 35-10 with 9:51 remaining in the game. It didn’t matter, because Georgia took the touchdown right back with another 11-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in a 15-yard Branson Robinson touchdown. Georgia led 42-10, and forced a quick three-and-out from Auburn. The following drive allowed them to drain the clock and end this pitiful affair.

PLAY OF THE GAME

We’re giving you both of the good ones.

Colby Wooden out here MAKING PLAYS @CJW_21 gets the sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery all in one play ‍♂️ https://t.co/XfkujqWzwF pic.twitter.com/FmJPrM2ejV — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) October 8, 2022

PLAYER OF THE GAME

You can pick one. It’s just really hard at this point. The offensive line was as bad as they’ve been, Robby Ashford was frazzled and only completed 30% of his passes. Neither tailback did much thanks to the line, and the receivers were trying to catch wildly errant passes all game. Defensively, maybe someone up front can have this honor, but this truly was the game you have to use as evidence to get rid of the head coach. We’ll go with Jarquez Hunter for that touchdown.

UP NEXT

It’s an 11 AM showdown with Ole Miss and Auburn’s next head coach next weekend in Oxford.