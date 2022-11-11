How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Texas A&M; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 10: Auburn vs Texas A&M

Game time: 6:30 pm CST/7:30 pm EST - Saturday, November 12th, 2022

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

TV channel: SEC Network (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

TV Announcers: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)

Weather: Wonderful November weather. Overcast, high of 64, it’ll cool down to 39 overnight. Make sure you pay attention to Crow’s Cold Weather Guide if you need to know how to stay warm in the second half.

Betting Line: Auburn is a favorite over Jimbo’s Aggies this weekend. The Tigers are 1.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 48.5 points total. That would equate to a slim 25-23 win for the Tigers.