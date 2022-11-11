The Official Unofficial College & Mag Survivor Pool - v6.11

We’re back for another week, with just two survivors left - myself, and blairra21. It’s been a hell of a season for the Survivor Pool, with a record number starting off with us and some brutal losses along the way.

But now that it’s just the two of us - let’s make this simple. Blairra21 and I have picked the same teams (although not in the same order) for the first 10 weeks this season, so we both have the same four teams left with three weeks to go. Those teams are Florida, Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

So here’s my proposition - I’m going to make my picks for the rest of the season, right here, right now.

Ryan’s Remaining Picks

Week 11 - Kentucky over Vanderbilt

Week 12 - Florida over Vanderbilt

Week 13 - Texas A&M over LSU

Now, blairra21, you don’t need to make all three of your remaining picks right now if you don’t want to. The rules are the same as always, as long as your pick is in before kickoff of that game, it’s valid.

But, my picks won’t be changing. You are more than welcome to match my picks (picking against Vanderbilt is by far the high percentage play), or you can be aggressive and go for the outright win by changing it up. It’s totally up to you.

I’m going to leave this pinned to the top of the front page through the end of the season, so this is officially the last Survivor Pool post of v6. Thank you all again for a great season!