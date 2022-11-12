Staff Picks — SEC Week #11

Seven games in conference this week. The last one of the season before SoCon Challenge week next week and Rivalry Week during Thanksgiving. Both Georgia and LSU can clinch their divisions with wins. Mississippi has a chance to hand Nick Saban a third regular season loss for the first time since 2010. This should be a fantastic week.

Standings

Nerd and I are effectively in a near tie at this point, and part of that is because the coward “can’t log into Tallysight”. Odd that it isn’t a problem for 7 of us. Crow isn’t doing it either, but he’s so far down what does it matter? Meanwhile Dr. Will has fully embraced basketball season, and who can blame him?

LSU (-3.5) @ Arkansas (O/U 62)

Vanderbilt (+18) @ Kentucky (O/U 47.5)

Missouri (+20) @ Tennessee (O/U 56.5)

Alabama (-11.5) @ Mississippi (O/U 65)

South Carolina (+8) @ Florida (O/U 59)

Georgia (-16.5) @ Mississippi State (O/U 53.5)

Staff Picks