BOOM! Roasted! - Week 11: Better Together

Hello my rays of sunshine! What a magical weekend we all had. I woke up on Saturday, walked the dog on a crisp cool morning, had my Cinnamon Toast Crunch with a cup of coffee afterwards and watched snowy, hilarious football games all day until a man named after a car made me cry tears of joy like a small child getting what he wanted for his birthday. I am positive that you missed the 2nd most important events of Saturday, #1 obviously being Colby Wooten calling his shot to close down the Aggies.

What’s that? You don’t know what I mean?

Auburn DT Colby Wooden called his strip sack in the timeout before he made the play



“I told a couple of people I’m gonna stab-club him and strip him.”



LB Cam Riley was one of those people: “Man, it still has me shook.” — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 13, 2022

No no Drew, I need to see the play you are mentioning.

Oh ok…

HANG IT IN THE DAMN LOUVRE!

Sorry, sorry…this is an everything but Auburn football article. So let’s get to it. Let’s get Roasted.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?!

Going into the day, the Illinois Fighting Illini controlled their own destiny in the B1G Western division. That’s right, if BERT won out, they would get their shot at either Ohio State or Michigan in Indy for that lovely B1G trophy.

Lovely…

So let’s go to Champaign for the boarder war between Purdue and BERT.

Just incase you don’t know, these schools really aren’t fans of one another. Think of it like Auburn and Mississippi State…Georgia and South Carolina….Tennessee and Kentucky. Far enough away to make you forget about them, but close enough where you still find their skanky beer cans on your property.

Oh and also, this is a trophy game.

But Drew, I’ve never seen the trophy for this game…

Don’t worry, its easy to miss.

Purdue has the momentum heading their direction in the battle with Illinois for the world’s smallest cannon. pic.twitter.com/dHSzcYNhRi — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022

That’s right, Illinois and Purdue battle for a trinket from Michael Scott’s desk.

Though it is small, the urning for the World’s Smallest Cannon is intense and needless to say, this one might get a bit chippy.

My favorite part of the Purdue - Illinois kerfuffle is the person on the Purdue sideline signaling for a flag as he gets knocked over pic.twitter.com/CP5t0pz9Vl — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 12, 2022

Yeah, that will do it.

Illinois just kicked off from the Purdue 35!



I love this sport pic.twitter.com/pfDi5s5qc7 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 12, 2022

Ok, that’s a bit much.

We've got a mutual take your helmet off and hold me back in the Illinois Purdue game lol pic.twitter.com/fw9C4lH2qy — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 12, 2022

RING THE DAMN BELL! LET’S GO!!!

In the end, Purdue would pull off the upset and get the 31-24 win, which means that in this moment, Purdue leads the B1G West via tiebreaker.

ON TO IOWA CITY!!

I bet you are expecting to see a bunch of videos of me making fun of Iowa punting from the Wisconsin 20 on 3rd down because Kirk believes in being a conservationist with downs and yardage.

YOU DON’T KNOW ME!

DEONTAE CRAIG BLOCKS THE PUNT AND IOWA IS IN BUSINESS DEEP IN WISCONSIN TERRITORY pic.twitter.com/ermpXaWg8v — SuperHawkeyeFan (@superhawkeyefan) November 12, 2022

YEAH! ONLY THE HAWKEYES PUNT IN THIS DOJO SON!

Surprisingly though, both teams had offense on this day.

I didn’t say that the defense couldn’t be offensive…

Fine fine… here is a positive offensive play.

This Wisconsin touchdown occurred and all the Iowa fans we follow started apologizing for getting to comfortable with a 14-3 lead. pic.twitter.com/WNRIfAiBgp — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022

Ya babies.

Iowa would roll to a 24-10 win over Sconnie and would celebrate in a familiar way.

Iowa players and students “Jumpin Around” after beating Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/kSFtUZ4xxP — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 13, 2022

BE STILL MY DIXIELAND DELIGHT HEART!

So now there is a 3 way tie between Illinois, Iowa and Purdue.

ON TO MINNESOTA!!

And this one got weird early.

That was easy. Now I just gotta find a way to reverse it… Catch the ‘Cats take on the Minnesota Gophers tomorrow at 2:30CT! Go ‘Cats!!! #northwestern #wildcats #big10 #football #gocats pic.twitter.com/lzp5HApYhC — Willie the Wildcat (@WillieWildcatNU) November 11, 2022

I had to watch it…so you had to too. Thank God we have Aubie.

Oh, you don’t think that was weird…just a mascot being cute?

Fine, you asked for this.

Northwestern must’ve forgotten their shirts…? pic.twitter.com/EXHm9GjClU — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) November 12, 2022

Northwestern is really bad so this wasn’t much of a game.

Minnesota running back Mo IbraHIM today vs Northwestern:



36 carries

178 rushing yards

3 touchdowns



5️⃣1️⃣ career TDs. 1️⃣8️⃣ this season#SkiUMah | #GoGophers | #CFB



pic.twitter.com/KD75hM2Inr — College Football Network (@CFN365) November 13, 2022

Yeah…rul bad.

So Minnesota joins the call and that makes the process…a bit weird.

No team controls its destiny.



Should be a fun final two weeks in the West. pic.twitter.com/sEqak8iNpi — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2022

Yeah…with 2 weeks to go, there is a 4 team time in the West and NO ONE controls their own destiny.

Next week, Purdue plays Northwestern, Iowa plays Minnesota and Illinois travels to Michigan. Meaning that you will probably only have a 2 team tie but I am not putting anything past this division…

So that’s it for this week.

What else happened out there this week? Feel free to tell me down in the comments! And until next week…Horns Down.