GAME RECAP: #13 Auburn 89, Winthrop 65

Auburn got its swagger back tonight with a huge win over Winthrop 89-65, finding its offensive game and improving to 3-0 on the young season. The Tigers got big nights from the guards, and both Wendell Green and Zep Jasper found their eye from deep, going a combined 6-10 from three.

Green finished with 16 points, but it was again Johni Broome taking center stage. Broome led all scorers with 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and recorded 5 blocks in the Tigers’ easiest win of the season. Winthrop was led by Toneari Lane’s 18 points.

GAME RECAP

This game started much quicker than the Friday night affair against USF. Auburn let Winthrop score first and then ran off a 10-0 spurt highlighted by threes from both Jasper and Green. At the first timeout, the Tigers led 14-7 and didn’t let up. Chance Westry entered the game for his first action of the season and immediately scored and converted a three-point opportunity.

Auburn did endure one stretch of poor shooting, which allowed the Eagles to get back within a 20-15 deficit, but that’s as close as they’d get all night. Free throws from Chris Moore gave Auburn a double-digit lead at 30-20 in the final four minutes, and threes from Green and K.D. Johnson put the Tigers up 39-26 at halftime.

Within the first few minutes of the second half, Auburn opened the floodgates. Threes from Allen Flanigan and Zep Jasper sandwiched around two buckets from Broome put Auburn up 49-28 less than three minutes in. Tre Donaldson scored on a driving layup minutes later to build a 58-33 advantage, and another Broome score with 13:29 left pushed the Auburn lead to 30 points at 63-33. The Tigers were able to keep that margin for the majority of the game, and ended the game with the offense humming and feeling good.

FINAL STATS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

It’s really hard not to give it to Wendell, who found his shot and was able to help lead the team into some fantastic shooting. However, Johni Broome showed off the moves that we didn’t really get from Walker Kessler in the middle last year and led the team with 18 points and 13 rebounds. With his 5 blocks early we thought he was on par for a triple-double. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets one or two this year at some point.

UP NEXT

Auburn will be on the floor again Friday night, with Texas Southern visiting Neville Arena for a 7 pm CST/8 pm EST tipoff. That game can be seen on SEC Network+ or heard on the Auburn Radio Network.