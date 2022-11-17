HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN: Auburn vs Western Kentucky; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 11: Auburn vs Western Kentucky

Game time: 3:00 pm CST/4:00 pm EST - Saturday, November 19th, 2022

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

TV channel: SEC Network (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

TV Announcers: Dave Neal, Deuce McCallister, Andraya Carter

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)

Weather: Wonderful November weather. Overcast, high of 54, it’ll cool down to 34 overnight. Make sure you pay attention to Crow’s Cold Weather Guide if you need to know how to stay warm in support of our boys for the final time at home.

Betting Line: Auburn is a favorite over the Hilltoppers this weekend. The Tigers are 5.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 52.5 points total. That would equate to an approximate 28-23 win for the Tigers.