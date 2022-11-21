BOOM! Roasted! Week 13ish: SEC L-East

Happy Victory Monday all you beautiful people! I say Victory Monday because not everyone can celebrate on a wonderfully cold morning like this (obviously Drew…one team wins and the other loses…) Quiet you.

Any who you OBVIOUSLY know that teams turned in…less than stellar performances this past weekend, that’s why we all race to the interweb machines on Monday to see what we can giggle and laugh at. Fortunately for us, we didn’t have to go very far to find people to point and laugh at, so let’s get to it! ITS TIME! FOR THE ROASTED!

YOU’LL ALWAYS BE, SECOND IN THE SEEEECCCCCCC

Coming into Saturday, one of the slam dunks on the day was a South Carolina team that got pantsed by Florida 31-6 last week, hosting the 5th ranked and fighting for a playoff spot Tennessee Volunteers.

That’s it…the ball game is done at that. Spencer Rattler has only thrown 8 TDs all season coming into the game…Tennessee does that in every game. What else do you people need to see?

Nope…no no no no. Pass, burn it with fire.

Nice homage to Clemson there Vols. You do know that Carolina HATES orange helmets?

Tennessee would have done well to pay attention to that little lesson because….

It would start innocently enough with Carolina taking an early lead.

SOUTH CAROLINA TAKES AN EARLY LEAD OVER TENNESSEE!! pic.twitter.com/Tcsc6nCR0E — Brian Y (@byysports) November 20, 2022

But from there, it would get soooooooooo much worse.

SOUTH CAROLINA!!!



The Gamecocks lead #5 Tennessee 35-17



pic.twitter.com/G8KnMLAoXg — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 20, 2022

Yeah, that will happen.

SOUTH CAROLINA IS RUNNING AWAY FROM TENNESSEE pic.twitter.com/r5qGZbMf5A — Brian Y (@byysports) November 20, 2022

Ok that feels like it might be enough to pull off the wi….

South Carolina 63

Tennessee 31



A night game in Columbia, SC is a dangerous place. pic.twitter.com/9FSSEhjclq — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 20, 2022

Ok, so you guys decided to go for the 10 on the Find Out scale…

Tennessee would get a garbage TD and the Carolina Student Section would let them know about it.

South Carolina fans started an “overrated” chant as Tennessee kicked the extra point pic.twitter.com/tTCDovKjzm — Brian Y (@byysports) November 20, 2022

I never really understood the Overrated chant when your team is beat said Overrated team. You are diminishing your victory, thus making yourself not look as good…sorry, tangent.

That would lead to the obligatory rushing of the field.

Final: South Carolina 63, Tennessee 38 pic.twitter.com/a3tyBzZZ8L — Alan Cole (@Alan__Cole) November 20, 2022

Yeah, Tennessee should throw those helmets in the river with the goal posts from the Alabama game.

So how did this happen, let’s go to the postgame to see if we can get insight on the defensive strategy the Gamecocks used.

Quote of the year

Alright… now good night https://t.co/j2K7Wcb6Py pic.twitter.com/zTLJqx9Pat — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 20, 2022

*scribbles notes*

To defend Jalin Hyatt…drop…your…nuts. Got it

You really have to wonder what Tennessee would have done on a neutral, dry field against South Carolina — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 20, 2022

It wouldn’t take long for the interwebs to do all the funny updates as well.

Shane Beamer

Head Ball Coach at South Carolina and the Daddy of the Tennessee Vols. pic.twitter.com/TISTCBIrik — Nate (@NateDawgUga) November 20, 2022

But the sweet chin music of the night has to go to the Official Twitter for Carolina.

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/CKH3MnBpgH — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 20, 2022

*Chefs smooch*

All joking aside, it came out Sunday that Hendon Hooker tore his ACL late in the Carolina game and is lost for the season, which really sucks for us and more importantly for him. We hope that he heals quickly and completely after a fantastic season and some really good memories.

Nick Saban is MAD



pic.twitter.com/gIktjtintB — Vault (@vaultsportshq) October 15, 2022

MEEEEEEMORRRRIIIIIEEEEESSSSSS

DID I MENTION FLORIDA

I said something above that reminded me, let’s look at other SEC scores from Saturday…Yup, I thought I heard some loud sounds from the university down the road.

SO, again, last weekend Florida freaking housed South Carolina 31-6 at the Swamp and Vandy won their first SEC game since 2019 by downing a Kentucky team that signed their Coach to an extension juuuust before getting that whooping.

News: Mark Stoops has signed an extension at Kentucky through June 2031 that raises his salary to $8.6 million a year (up from $6.35m).



That salary is slightly more than John Calipari.



It was signed Nov. 11, the day before the loss to Vandy. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 20, 2022

Maaaaybe should have just said yeah, lets talk about it after the season coach.

Anywho, Vandy said they liked that scoring thing (pun intended) and they decided to get after it again.

THE VAUNTED VANDY OFFENSE LEADS FLORIDA 7-3!! pic.twitter.com/fLga7hHYGS — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 19, 2022

Well, it must have been a 7-3 defensive struggle…you would be incorrect my friend. It would include a very weird position scoring.

VANDY’S LONG SNAPPER SCORES AND THEY LEAD FLORIDA 14-6 pic.twitter.com/oJ4Z8YxkN3 — The Dylan & Dylan Show (@DylanDylanShow) November 19, 2022

Been a while since that position has scored a TD. The Dores are having so much fun slapping each other on the helmet that they decided to keep doing that.

Vandy up 21-12 on Florida with 3:17 remaining in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/zHclC5uPtz — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 19, 2022

Freaking break them up!

Florida would mount a comeback, and would have a shot to win it at the end, with a little help…

CHAOS AT THE END OF FLORIDA-VANDY!



The Florida receiver caught the pass in bounds, the clock should've kept running but the refs stopped it (before running it again when Florida was lined up), the Gators got one more play off but it fell incomplete. VANDY WINS!!!! pic.twitter.com/PsUzTrB0bp — @ (@FTBeard7) November 19, 2022

Can you imagine if they had scored and the Replay official having to say, yeah…this game should have been long over after the catch before they could snap it…just after the clock really went to 0:00.

At that point, boy did Vandy tear out West End as they rushed the field!

Possibly the slowest rushing of the field ever pic.twitter.com/La0nbgQxST — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 19, 2022

Aw geez.

With that win, that does cap a very interesting stat.

With Vandy’s win over Florida today, every* team in the SEC has at least 2 conference wins



*ᴱˣᶜᵉᵖᵗ ᵀᵉˣᵃˢ ᴬᴹ pic.twitter.com/JsVPvyHtMi — Alex Achorn (@alexachorn) November 19, 2022

Congrats to everyone…yeah…except those guys.

I have no joke…Jimbo is the joke.

That’s all I have this week, now its time to focus all the hate energy on that team.

Feel free to say hello in the comments or share the other hahas that happened this weekend there as well.

Until next week, all hail our Toad lords.