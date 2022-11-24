How to Watch and Listen: Auburn @ Alabama; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 12: Auburn @ Alabama
Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)
- TV Announcers: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell
Stream: Paramount+
Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)
Weather: Likely a wet but mild November Saturday! Bring rain gear, but you shouldn’t need too many layers.
Betting Line: Auburn is a 22.0-point underdog this weekend, with the over/under set at 49.5 points. That’s an approximate 35-14 win for Alabama.
Loading comments...