Here we are. The bama game. I don’t have to wax philosophically about this one. There’s been more ink spilled about this rivalry than nearly any other in college football. This edition feels a bit unlike the others. Auburn has the odd confidence of a team with nothing to lose. Alabama has an outside shot at the playoffs, but they need about 5 dominoes to fall their way first. I don’t think any result would surprise me, but how do we think it will go?

Auburn (+22) @ Alabama (O/U 50)

Jack Condon

Joshdub

Dr Will McLaughlin

AU Chief

Josh Black

Son of Crow

AU_Jonesy