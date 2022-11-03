 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch and Listen: Auburn @ Mississippi State; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game 09: HERE WE GO.

By JackCondon
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Beth Wynn / Mississippi State Un

Week 09: Auburn @ Mississippi State

Game time: 6:30 pm CST/7:30 pm EST - Saturday, November 5th, 2022

Location: Davis-Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

TV channel: ESPN2 (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

  • TV Announcers: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)

Weather: Wet, high of 68. Perfect conditions for Cadillac to score his first career win and take out the Pirate.

STARKVILLE WEATHER

Betting Line: Mississippi State is favored by 13.0 points this weekend, with the over/under set at 51.5 points. That’s about a 32-19 win for the Bulldogs, so let’s see what ends up happening.

More From College and Magnolia

Loading comments...