How to Watch and Listen: Auburn @ Mississippi State; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 09: Auburn @ Mississippi State
Game time: 6:30 pm CST/7:30 pm EST - Saturday, November 5th, 2022
Location: Davis-Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
TV channel: ESPN2 (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)
- TV Announcers: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)
Weather: Wet, high of 68. Perfect conditions for Cadillac to score his first career win and take out the Pirate.
Betting Line: Mississippi State is favored by 13.0 points this weekend, with the over/under set at 51.5 points. That’s about a 32-19 win for the Bulldogs, so let’s see what ends up happening.
Loading comments...