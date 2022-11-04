The Official Unofficial College & Mag Survivor Pool - v 6.10

Well, here we are. Down to the final two. After nine weeks of whittling down our list of survivors from 56, we’ve reached the end.

Unless, of course, we just keep getting our picks right. What do ya say, @blairra21 - let’s win out?

IN MEMORIAM

schlanky

Will McLaughlin

THE GAMES

Funnily enough, @blairra21 and I have picked the same 9 teams so far, albeit not in the same order. By my count, only Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt are eligible to be picked. Eligible teams to be picked in bold. All times CT.

Kentucky @ Missouri - 11:00 AM

Florida @ Texas A&M - 11:00 AM

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt - 6:30 PM

RULES

For those who haven’t played, the rules are simple. Each week, you are to pick one SEC team to win their game. If you pick correctly, you advance. If you do not, well, see you next year I guess. Once you pick a team, though, you may not pick them again. If you picked Georgia over Oregon in the opener, you may not pick Georgia the rest of the year.

As usual, you can only pick a team who is playing a P5 opponent. No picking Auburn over Mercer, or Tennessee over Ball State. I will go ahead and make a ruling on this now - you can pick Arkansas over Cincinnati, since the Bearcats made the Playoff last year, or over BYU, since they’re kind of a middling Independent.