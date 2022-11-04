 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Staff Picks — SEC Week #10

This might be the best SEC slate of the year. How will it shake out?

By AU_Jonesy
NCAA Football: Georgia at Tennessee Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Seven games. Six of them conference (Arkansas has on OOC game and Mississippi is off). Two top 10 matchups. This is actually what the SEC does better than anyone. Both of those games should be fantastic (granted one of them is during the Auburn game, so I’ll continue my streak of watching one Alabama game per year). The rest of the slate isn’t bad either.

Standings

Nerd remains slightly ahead, but he also didn’t put in picks last week. The O&T crew have jumped out of the cellar, but they’re still pretty bad.

Kentucky (+1) @ Missouri (O/U 40)

Florida (+3) @ Texas A&M (O/U 54.5)

Tennessee (+8.5) @ Georgia (O/U 65)

Liberty (+14.5) @ Arkansas (O/U 61)

Alabama (-13.5) @ LSU (O/U 56.5)

South Carolina (-7) @ Vanderbilt (O/U 48.5)

Staff Picks

