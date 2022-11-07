BOOM! Roasted! Week 10: And Now Their Watch Has Ended

If there was one week where every Auburn fan really needed an extra hour of sleep thanks to the archaic Daylights Savings Time, it was this week. Meer moments after the Roasted went live last week, Bryan Harsin was, himself, Roasted by President Chris Roberts. We all knew it was coming…just not…then. Thus started a flood of bashings from national pundits that LOOOOOOVE to hear their own voices talking about things they know little about and a torrent of rumors from beat writers about who going to be the next coach (Hoke man…you are on V5 of your hot board already…its been 7 days brauh…) Then Auburn played one of the most inspiring games I’ve ever seen. I think JFerg said it best on the Auburn Observer Podcast (go check him out) when he said it was as close to a moral victory as a historical Top 15 program can get.

SO, ALLL that said, let’s not focus on Auburn for a second. Other teams played games this weekend and…WOOOOOOHHHH buddy was it a Saturday. So let’s get Roasted!

YOU NEED TO HAVE A CONVERSATION WITH YOUR CHILDREN

We all knew it was probably going to happen. Kansas started the year 5-0 and was just a win away from bowl eligibility after the first day of October. Rations were being procured to put in your Doomsday Bunker, people were moving to other countries and people pulled all their money out of the banks. Then the world righted itself with a 3 game loosing streak to the likes of TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor. The Jayhawks returned home to take on Okie State in a large Big XII match up…that got sideways in a hurry for the visitors.

THAT’S HOW YOU START A GAME. pic.twitter.com/wGHQgQVMr2 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 5, 2022

Hey Okie State…it isn’t two hand touch.

BEAN IN HIS BAG pic.twitter.com/DsMwVgPjv1 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 5, 2022

I SAID IT ISN’T TWO HAND TOUCH!

Needless to say, it just wasn’t the Pokes day and the Hawks finished it off in fitting fashion.

Rich Miller man. Love this guy pic.twitter.com/DZYtenkOAC — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 5, 2022

By getting an interception and having to be forced out of bounds instead of being tackled.

Which would lead to…a bit of a celebration for Kansas.

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE I AM pic.twitter.com/czqPgUUJGA — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 5, 2022

That wasn’t it for the celebrations though…

Kansas had 45 consecutive losses to AP ranked opponents until upsetting No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday.



That calls for a goalpost takedown in Lawrence.



@CFBONFOX | @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/x3Xp3peGrE — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 5, 2022

And yes, this is a warranted goal post murder because of that stat the Athletic mentioned above.

The Jayhawk fans also took a not from their Tennessee goal post killers and found the nearest body of water.

The Goalpost is headed to Potter Lake in Lawrence, Kansas. Jayhawks: Bowl Eligible. #Kufball pic.twitter.com/w6oXsKNdRW — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 5, 2022

But Drew, they didn’t really throw it in the lake…did they?

Bad day to be a goalpost pic.twitter.com/aY1kdhZGk5 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 6, 2022

Oh yes they did. And also, as a person that grew up around lakes…can we get someone to get rid of that duck weed?

WATCH: #KUfball fans tear down goalpost, place it in Potter Lake after win over Oklahoma State.https://t.co/KDf8vXGx9F pic.twitter.com/7zhCaZ8Ay8 — Kansas Jayhawks on 247Sports (@Kansas247) November 6, 2022

Come on Kansas…that just looks trashy and you are better than that. Basketball season is coming soon and you want to look your best for Jay Bilas.

But back to the stadium where it didn’t take long for Kansas to get back to normal.

DAMN! TAKE THAT DANNY WHITE! Kansas doesn’t need to pass the McDonalds bag to put up a new goal post. Less that 12 hours after it touched the bottom of Duck Weed Lake, Kansas is ready to beat up on Texas!

And if you were wondering, security knew what was coming.

This is beautiful pic.twitter.com/TVtJplk2jh — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) November 7, 2022

So yes, you need to talk with your children, that Kansas is bowl eligible…and that’s very impressive.

Let’s go bowling fam pic.twitter.com/LFCpIkFnnn — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 5, 2022

I TAKE YOUR RANKINGS AND THROW THEM AWAY!

Man…what a bad day to be at the top of the CFP Rankings. It all started with Ohio State who headed to Chicago to take on Northwestern. What is that thing they say about Chicago.

The wind for Ohio State vs Northwestern

pic.twitter.com/TbdpUarVbg — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2022

Oh yeah…its windy.

Then it got weird for Ohio State…

Ohio State is trailing Northwestern pic.twitter.com/yyi2yGn4on — The Ox Cord Podcast (@TheOxCordPod) November 5, 2022

Yeah…that’s a 1-7 Northwestern leading the #2 team in the country. And it wasn’t just the Northwestern offense…

Ohio State is getting shit on by Northwestern pic.twitter.com/aqNdonptSC — Corb ⭐️ (@CorbKnowsBall) November 5, 2022

After that though, Ohio State would weather the storm and get out of Chicago with a 21-7 win.

Just love the image of Brutus the Buckeye holding an umbrella pic.twitter.com/JGqLSRAlBj — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2022

On to South Bend where…somehow ranked #4 team Clemson…took on Notre Dame.

And this was the entrance, sorry, I am a sucker for bagpipes.

The Notre Dame football team makes its way into the stadium for today's game vs. No. 4 Clemson.



These guys are locked in. pic.twitter.com/58EqRuOZco — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) November 5, 2022

I know that’s how they normally do it but that’s really cool.

This however isn’t normal and is why ND needs to play at night more.

Fantastic shot of Notre Dame coming out of the tunnel to absolutely whoop Clemson. ☘️ https://t.co/k5qBq7IQTk — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) November 7, 2022

Take note Auburn! That’s fantastic.

On to the game and it was Notre Dame early and often.

NOTRE DAME TAKES A 14-0 LEAD OVER CLEMSON pic.twitter.com/t77DeGiXCW — Brian Y (@byysports) November 6, 2022

That’s how it would be at the half and the Tigers were none too happy about it.

#4 clemson losing composure going into locker room down 14-0 to notre dame pic.twitter.com/QcaW5rVYaq — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) November 6, 2022

Yeahhh that’s…not a good look. And the second half wasn’t any better.

That’ was pretty much the nail and you got to see a rare thing in South Bend.

Notre Dame fans rushing the field after unranked Fighting Irish upset CFP No. 4 Clemson, 35-14. First signature win for rookie HC Marcus Freeman pic.twitter.com/BXJ6tEjJlR — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 6, 2022

On to Athens we go and let’s see how that went…

Tennessee fans leaked Stetson Bennett’s number and called him throughout the night last night.



After his first TD of the game he hit them with this. pic.twitter.com/R5z5is5Hff — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2022

Oh…oh no.

Georgia showed everyone in the country why THEY are the No.1 team in College football



Holding Tennessee to just 13 points, Bennett scored 3 TDs while the bulldog defense completely locked DOWN Hooker & Hyatt



Hooker was sacked SIX times !pic.twitter.com/8bbdXuQibT — Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) November 6, 2022

Oh god..

Tennessee entered today averaging 49.4 PPG, the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation.



Enter the Georgia defense... pic.twitter.com/RhDky3xzKU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2022

We…we just need to look awa…

MOVING ON!

MAY THEY BURN DOWN RED STICK

In a game that some forgot about because of everything else, Alabama traveled down to Red Stick to take on LSU. I always enjoy this game because it’s like watching Robot Wars…let 2 entities I much don’t like just bash each other into a pile of rubble. In fact, I had to set up 2 TV just so I didn’t miss anything from the Auburn game or the LSU game.

Coach Saban owns LSU pic.twitter.com/VTa5wDF5Ve — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 4, 2022

And we started the day off strong with the hate!

BEAT LSU LET’S GET IT!!! pic.twitter.com/2iNTebY7eJ — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) November 5, 2022

Lord they are…special.

But on to the game.

I SAID ON TO THE GAME!

This was an absolute classic, filled with great plays by both teams and MULTIPLE protecting momma calls by the refs.

Learn something new every time I watch football.



No way this ball by rule should go back to Alabama because he “touched” it while out of bounds. Clear recovery by LSU. #Alabama #LSU pic.twitter.com/CYh1KLUDpz — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) November 6, 2022

If there is one positive thing from social media, its that we can now all share how the refs are on the take for Bama at all times. Can you imagine twitter back in the Bahr’s day with all those slant calls they use to get…good Lord help me.

Any who, you should go back and watch the whole thing but I want to jump to the best part, the part where bama loses. In OT, Bama scores a TD and kicks the Extra Point…like a noob. Brian Kelly scores in one play and says, Cane’s closes at 10 and daddy needs some sauce!

LSU WINS!!!!!! CLEMSON AND ALABAMA SEASON OVER IN THE SAME NIGHT!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XnwNk9bDHr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 6, 2022

THE BRASS BALLS ON KELLY! Cause if you don’t make that…ouch bud.

So you know what’s next from me…Reactions.

Do your thing PB…and if you don’t troll your wife AND kid after this, you are doing it wrong.

This time, no one will complain about them rushing the field. #LSU knocks off Alabama on a two-point conversion in overtime to take control of the SEC West. pic.twitter.com/c0ij8aOe5T — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) November 6, 2022

The mass of humanity! But how did that student section look?

Reaction to @LSUfootball game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime against Alabama in 32-31 triumph and fans rushing the field. #LSU @wafb pic.twitter.com/iMwuVfjeTz — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 6, 2022

RUN FOR THE GOALPOST!!! THROW THEM IN THE MISSISSIPPI!!!

No one is messing with the goal posts pic.twitter.com/D7k8YZCLyq — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 6, 2022

Nevermind…lets…lets not touch those goalposts….

That’s all the emotional energy I have after this past week. What did I miss, can you make fun of things with me? If the answer is, “eh…sure, I got 5 minutes,” feel free to comment in the section below. Until then, let us all strive to be this man at the Gata-Aggie game from Saturday.

omg a guy wearing App State gear to Kyle Field smoked a cigar as Texas A&M lost to Florida — the Aggies' fifth straight loss pic.twitter.com/EMxb6i1PVP — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 5, 2022

May we all become ungovernable.