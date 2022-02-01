NEW EPISODE ALERT: Orange and True Podcast!

Last week, Auburn went 2-0 including a win in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, but being #1 had its ups and downs and the Tigers got the best shot from both of their opponents.

We recap the win over Missouri and dive into what the Tigers were doing well on defense to thwart our Tigers, and then discuss the offensive effort against one of the best defensive teams in the country in Oklahoma!

Crow, Ryan, and Chief also dive into the four factors for both of Auburn’s games this week, starting tonight against Alabama in a crucial home game, and then on Saturday at Georgia!