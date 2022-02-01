Auburn Football Recruiting: National Signing Day Preview

You’d be forgiven if you completely forgot tomorrow is National Signing Day. After all, Auburn has the best basketball team in the country right now and they are about to face off against the Crimson Tide inside Auburn Arena this evening. There are definitely more important things going on.

But the recruiting calendar stops for no one and tomorrow the Tigers will look to cap off a 2022 recruiting cycle that featured a ton of ups and downs.

Very few programs had a better early signing period than the Tigers. They vaulted out of the basement in the SEC and into the top 15 overall. This go around, things will be much quieter as the staff is focused on only a handful of remaining targets. The rest of Auburn’s remaining opening spots will go to transfers that enter the portal following spring practice.

Here’s what you need to know for tomorrow. As always, I use my foolproof Lock, 50/50 or No Idea confidence system to project where Auburn’s remaining targets end up signing.

4-star RB Tre’Vonte Citizen | 6’0” | 217 lbs | Lake Charles, LA

Announcing Tomorrow @ 11 AM CT

This has been a fascinating recruitment to follow and as we head into the home stretch it feels like this could still go either way. Citizen committed to LSU during the summer but backed away from that pledge following the coaching change in the Bayou. He has repeatedly said that he’s closest to Auburn RB coach Carnell Williams and that relationship had many believing the good looking Tigers were the team to beat heading into the late period. Citizen took unofficial visits to the Plains and Florida along with official visits to LSU and Miami over the past month. No one seems to have a strong feel for where he will end up. I want to barn hard and pick Auburn but I think the Tigers needed to lock him down in December for this to happen. Gonna make the safest pick and assume he stays home but don’t sleep on the Gators either.

Prediction: LSU (No Idea)

4-star DL Caden Story | 6’3” | 282 lbs | Lanett, AL

Announcing Tomorrow @ 10:30 AM CT

For much of this recruiting cycle, Story was Auburn’s highest rated recruit. However, he was the only commit to not sign during the early period. At the time, the excuse from his camp was that “signing day had snuck up on them” which raised quite a few eyebrows. The two sides ended up parting ways in January and now it appears Story is likely to follow former Auburn DL coach Nick Eason to Clemson.

Prediction: Clemson (Lock)

4-star OL/DL Tae Woody | 6’3” | 291 lbs | Lafayette, AL | Florida State Commit

Announcing TBA

If there were 0 academic concerns I am pretty confident Woody would have signed with Auburn in December. But it sounds like it’s more likely he ends up going to JUCO than to the Power 5 next year. He’s still committed to the Noles so I am curious to see if he officially signs there tomorrow.

Prediction: Florida State (No Idea)

3-star EDGE Jack Pyburn | 6’3” | 265 lbs | Jacksonville, FL

Announcing Today @ 2:30 PM

Not many players saw their stock rise as high over over the past few weeks as Pyburn. The one time Minnesota commit has become a top target for a number of P5 programs including Auburn, Florida and Miami. The Tigers were viewed as the team to beat late last week but then the Gators jumped in with an offer and got him on campus for an official visit. His parents are UF alums and he grew up cheering for the Gators. While the Tigers are still fighting it looks likely the Gators win out.

Prediction: Florida (50/50)

3-star OL Jalen Farmer | 6’5” | 325 lbs | Covington, GA | Florida Commit

Announcing Tomorrow @ 8:00 AM

Farmer has been a long time Florida commit but elected to not sign early. The Tigers hosted him on an official visit in January and have been pushing hard for a flip for months now. But late last week, a new suitor entered the race when Alabama offered Farmer. The Tide also got the big man on campus for an official visit. Farmer keeps things close to the vest and very few people have much insight on where he will land. I am not optimistic though considering that last minute trip to the Capstone.

Prediction: Alabama (No Idea)

3-star OL Curtis Peagler | 6’5” | 340 lbs | Demopolis, AL

Announcing TBA

Per AuburnUndercover’s Jason Caldwell, Auburn had their eyes on Peagler during the late period and even stopped by his campus for a visit. However, no offer came and he never took an official visit the Plains. Instead, Missouri reached out and look likely to be the program to ink Peagler tomorrow.

Prediction: Missouri (Lock)

Obviously this is a pretty depressing list and a very pitiful close for this staff. There’s no excusing away not signing a single top target during the late period. Thankfully Auburn closed so strong in December that the Tigers will still end up with a top 20 class. On the positive side, this means Auburn will have more spots to use in the transfer portal or to carry over into 2023 for what should be a loaded class.

It’s not been a great few months for Bryan Harsin and it doesn’t appear he’s going to get a bunch of good news tomorrow. Folks will be rightfully concerned much of this off-season. At the end of the day though winning cures all. For Harsin that better start happening very soon.