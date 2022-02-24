Baseball Opens Home Schedule Strong by Clobbering Troy

WED: 13-1 W

Butch Thompson got everything he wanted on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. The offense was good, the pitching was good and, most importantly, the home crowd was good. “It’s the largest opening day crowd since 2013 and it was a midweek,” said Thompson. “I tip my hat to our fans. I knew this was coming. Then we got a 70 degree day in February. Everything came together for that. For our crowd to be behind this program and get behind our guys at the start, they sense it and know it. That was special.” 3,759 fans packed into Plainsman Park on Wednesday and didn’t have to wait long for the fireworks to begin.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Tigers loaded the bases for Bryson Ware.

Auburn would never look back on this night. Five Auburn starters would have multi-hit nights, including Blake Rambusch would had three and Sonny DiChiara who would add a 3 run blast in the 4th.

On the mound, Tommy Sheehan got the nod and was solid as he works back from that Tommy John Surgery. In all honesty, Sheehan was expected to start the process of getting back into things around the beginning of conference play so that he is doing it to begin the season is wonderful. Hayden Mullins got the win, going 2 innings with 2 Ks and giving up a hit. Mason Barnett, Brooks Fuller, Parker Carlson and Nate LaRue all went one inning and held the Trojans off the board to help give the Tigers their 3rd win of the season.

ON DECK

Auburn plays host to the Yale Bulldogs at Plainsman Park this weekend. All games will be on the SECN+ with a 6 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Saturday), Noon (Sunday) start times. Yale is always in the hunt in the Ivy League for an NCAA Tournament bid but I expect the brooms to be broken out on Sunday in this one. That said, these games are definitely worth the watch as Auburn works to figure out the guys they can look to on the mound and as this offense begins to stretch its legs on the young season.