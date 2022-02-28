Tigers Take First Home Series of the Year Over Yale

Fri: 9-0 W

Sat G1: 4-3 W

Sat G2: 5-4 (10) L

It came on a razor thin margin but Kason Howell made sure that the Tigers made it two for two on winning weekends this season. His bottom of the 9th solo home run broke the tie and gave the Tigers the series win.

Last week, I made note that Kason was the lone starter that really didn’t have a good offensive weekend and said that once he figured it out, it would be tough to stop this offense top to bottom. Here’s the proof. In the Tigers wins, Howell was 6 for 9 at the plate. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, he was 0 for 4. I’m not coming down on Kason at all, I’m just pointing out, that the Auburn offense goes as Kason Howell goes. The good news is that games 1 and 2 of the series are more Kason Howell like than game 3.

HITTING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

This weekend was the Sonny DiChiara show to me. The Senior Transfer was 5 for 11 with 5 runs scored, 3 RBIs, 2 walks and just 1 strikeout. Oh, by the way, out of those 5 hits, 2 were doubles and 2 were home runs. As impressive as that is, I am more impressed by just the one strike out. In 13 plate appearances, Yale pitchers crossed up Sonny just once. I absolutely love this guy’s swing and if he can keep giving Auburn doubles and the timely home run, and can be nothing but good things.

Plenty more where this came from.



We've got a double dip coming at ya! #WarEagle | @SonnyDichiara pic.twitter.com/TMFIhMEiX1 — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) February 26, 2022

PITCHING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

This is the easiest one in a long time. Jordan Armstrong was a beast this weekend, going 5.1 innings scattering 4 hits while striking out 11.

Ks on the night. @jarmstrong_23 matches a career best. pic.twitter.com/4h8DjtWUB2 — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) February 26, 2022

It’s been widely known that Auburn has pitching depth but its largely untested and young. Armstrong is a highly touted transfer from Chattahoochee Valley that Auburn hoped to count on this season either as a spot starter or a long reliever and he looked like he flourished in the bright lights of a Friday Night start. That said, there is a difference between Yale and in 2ish weeks when Ole Miss comes calling, but you can only prove yourself in front of the team that’s in the batters box that night. Armstrong passed that test Friday night.

ON DECK

Take about a busy week, the Tigers will play six games in six days at Plainsman Park. In the mid week, Auburn will take on Alabama State Tuesday at 6pm (Radio only) and then play UAB on Wednesday at 6pm (SECN+). The Tigers will turn around and host a rare 4 game set against Rhode Island, Friday at 6 PM (Radio only), 2 on Saturday at 2pm and then 30 minutes after that (Radio only) and then on Sunday at 1pm (SECN+). I don’t look for Auburn to sweep the week, winning 6 in a row would be a bit of an eyebrow raiser just from the shear number of innings but this will be a big test for the Auburn pitching staff. I also want to see if the Tigers offense can get on track. It was been extreme highs and lows for the bats so far. I know Butch Thompson is looking for competitive at bats and a bit more consistency. Once the Tigers find that balance, this team will be a tough out.