In case you haven’t noticed, it’s been a busy time on the Plains, and not for the best reasons in all aspects.

Yes, Bruce Pearl and Auburn are still the best college basketball team in the country, ranked #1 for another week, and facing off against Arkansas tonight in what should be the toughest game left on the schedule. However, things are not so rosy in the world of football, and the swirling future of Bryan Harsin is in jeopardy. I guess we’ll have to discuss that here.