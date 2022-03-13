How to Watch Selection Sunday 2022: Bracket Release

Despite the fact that Auburn is out of the SEC Tournament, excitement’s on the horizon for later today as the NCAA Tournament bracket will be finally revealed! There are a few more conference championship games left to be played, including Tennessee battling Texas A&M for the SEC Tournament title. Auburn, however, is firmly on the 2-line with the SEC regular season championship and a 27-5 overall record. They just happened to run into the postseason buzz saw of the Aggies, who beat Florida, Auburn, and Arkansas on their way to the championship game today.

Most expect Auburn to end up as the 2-seed playing in Greenville, and we’ll find out if those prognostications are correct later today. Those games would be played on Friday the 18th and Sunday the 20th, so you can coast right into your weekend with the Tigers on the hardwood if they do end up playing in Greenville.

As for the bracket reveal itself, there’s only one outlet carrying it as usual, but you can watch on TV or online. But, you’ll get to enjoy the drole wit and humor of our own Charles Barkley as he makes the transition from NBA to NCAA expert for a few weeks!

HOW TO WATCH - NCAA TOURNAMENT SELECTION SHOW

TV: CBS 5 pm CST/6 pm EST

Streaming: CBS.com

Betting Odds: Check out DraftKings for official NCAA Tournament odds!