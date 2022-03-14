Rough Weekend on the Mound Sinks Tigers

FRI: 10-8 L

SUN G1: 10-7 W

SUN G2: 4-3 L/8

Anyway you look at it, this was not the weekend you wanted to see from the Auburn pitching staff as a whole. There were some bright spots. Blake Burkhalter looked good in 2 same day outings, going a combined 3 innings with 2 Ks and Carson Swilling looked good on Friday in keeping the Blue Raiders close and giving the offense a chance with 2.1 innings of work with 3Ks. That was overshadowed by rough days for a couple of arms and a couple of troubling quick outings that called for the Auburn training staff to make an appearance. Hopefully all is well with a little ice and therapy for Gonzo and Garrett Wade but overall it was just the right combination of unfortunate pitching and Auburn leaving too many on the bases. In the two losses, Auburn left a combined 16 runners on the pond (23 total for the weekend).

Is this the end of the world and time to pack it in for the year? Absolutely not. This is baseball. Auburn had a baseball weekend. It’s why I am not a fan of the traditional ranking system like in College Football. Take the curious case of South Carolina. Last weekend they got swept by Clemson in a ‘it wasn’t as close at the 10-2 game says it was’ weekend, then this weekend they take the series over by far the best team in college baseball, the Texas Longhorns. So, just take a deep breath and let’s go game by game with this team. They won’t win every game they play, and they won’t lose every game either. I promise. And I can promise, because this is baseball.

HITTING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

I know he had a rough game 3 of the series but I can’t get past Ryan Dyal again this weekend. In the first two games of the series, Ryan went 4-8 with a 2 run bomb and a Sac Fly. All told for the weekend he had 4 runs scored and knocked in another 3. Even with a rough rubber match game (0-4), it is still one of the best results of the weekend for the Tigers.

Station to station.



Three straight two-strike knocks to get us going. pic.twitter.com/IBzR0hp0n8 — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) March 13, 2022

PITCHING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

This has to be Blake Burkhalter. The Junior from Dothan made not one, but two appearances in one day for the Tigers and threw up goose eggs in both appearances along with 2 Ks. Much like his predecessor Cody Greenhill, Burkey has been able to shut down offenses in the ‘game moments’ that Auburn has put him in. Those moments that the game needs to be held close or could get out of hand that is. That is a huge benefit because, even though the offense couldn’t do it this weekend, more often than not, it will.

Burky comes in and does his job.



Tigers on top 10-7 in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/9RWLDAujwm — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) March 13, 2022

ON DECK

Time to circle the wagons! Auburn plays host to Kennesaw State with the weather God’s allowing, on Tuesday night at 6pm. Then it’s a quick turn as Auburn plays host to the 6th ranked Ole Miss Rebels to open SEC play on Thursday evening. We will take a deeper dive on the Rebs on Thursday morning but just know they are good. Real good. And the best news is that this is being played in Auburn and not at Swayze Field. That wouldn’t end well for any one except for the Rebs.