Miscues Sink Tigers Against Ole Miss

THU: 13-6 L

FRI: 19-5 W

SAT: 15-2 L

If you enjoyed offense, man you were treated to it at Plainsman Park this weekend. The one thing you don’t want to see however were the defensive miscues from both sides but mainly from Auburn. In uncharacteristic fashion for a Butch Thompson team, the Tigers committed 8 errors on the weekend, while Ole Miss turned in 2 of their own. You knew the Rebel offense would turn in runs but when you give them second and third chances, you know the result. Saturday really was the only game where Auburn looked out matched and that was even with a good outing from Trace Bright who looked up to the task through 4 innings. However, that last inning of work is what push the scales.

On the whole Ole Miss was just a bit more talented and it showed. They had one more arm than Auburn, and it showed. You may call it Sunshine Pumping but I will go there. I loved the response from this team on Friday night, after committing 5 errors the night before, to come back and hang up some offensive numbers (19 runs) and take advantage of Ole Miss walks while the pitching staff and defense bounced back to look strong, all the while keeping Ole Miss at bay says something. It says this team has heart, they just don’t have experience in the field. That will change. The SEC slate is one that will harden you very quickly. The Tigers would do well to take that hardening quickly if they hope to be playing at the end of May.

I would also be remised if I didn’t say that Sonny DiChiara is really good at punishing the baseball.

HITTING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

Did anyone having Mike Bello going over .500 on his debut weekend against the #1 team in the country? I know I didn’t, but that’s what the Freshman did and more. Bello ended the weekend going 4 for 6 in 2 games with 2 walks, 2 RBIs and a whopping 4 runs scored. I know Bello doesn’t really fit the experience part I spoke of earlier but going forward, Bello could be a valuable piece off the bench or in the field as he earns playing time like he did this weekend.

PITCHING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

For me its Hayden Mullins, for his dominant performance on Friday Night. The junior has not had the Auburn career he has wanted to this point, but man Friday was fun. The lefty from Hendersonville, TN went 5 big innings giving up just 1 run on 2 hits with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts to his credit. The defense played well behind him and he was able to get out of trouble when it presented itself. Should the Tigers be able to count on Mullins for 4 to 5 innings consistently, it could be a huge piece to the puzzle as the Tigers figure out how this team looks.

High heat. @haydenmullins22 gets 'em swinging to end the 1st. pic.twitter.com/K7d89F2SSe — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) March 18, 2022

ON DECK

It’s a road week for Auburn on the diamond as the Tigers travel to Montgomery for a meetup with South Alabama on Tuesday at Riverwalk Stadium. From there, Auburn heads to Texas A&M to take on an Aggie bunch that just got done taking a road series from LSU. Nobody said this SEC run would be easy...especially this stretch for the Tigers. Following this weekend in College Station, Auburn heads to Red Stick for a meet up with LSU.