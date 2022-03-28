Resilient Tigers Take Road Series From A&M

First off, I want to apologize for not having a write up for Tuesday’s win over South Alabama. My wife and I’s dog, Clayton, passed away Monday and it was a bit of a jumbled week. Hug your fur children everyone, they are so very special. Love you my sweet girl.

FRI: 6-5 W/10

SAT: 5-4 L/11

SUN: 13-9 W

The ups and downs of baseball. There were times this weekend I knew what was coming. There were times I wanted to turn off the feed because my heart couldn’t take it. However, Auburn kept bouncing back. The Sunday game is a perfect example. After the 1st inning Auburn was down 3-0 to Texas A&M and you would figure that it’s a get away day and this was just going to be the way of it. It wasn’t though. Auburn would bounce back with 3 of their own in the 2nd, only to be matched again by the Aggies with 3 in the bottom half. Auburn would again answer with 3 in the next half, making it 6-6 going to bottom of the 3rd. In one of the more intriguing games I’ve watched in a long time, both teams traded blows until Auburn got 2 in the 7th and 3 in the 8th to push it out of reach and get the HUGE road series win in the conference to improve to 17-7 and 3-3 in conference play.

"We were fully invested in this series, and it was nice to get this one."



️ » @3strikes_AU #WarEagle — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) March 27, 2022

That wasn’t the only time the Tigers showed grit this weekend. It also came on Friday night. Down 5-3 in the 9th, Brooks Carlson would come through with a double down the right field line to drive in 2 and push the game into extra innings. This was after Auburn got hit with MULTIPLE questionable calls from the umpires that could have sent some teams kicking the dirt into Saturday. Auburn persevered though and kept their nose to the grindstone to pull out a huge Friday night win. If it hadn’t been for a dominant pitching performance on Saturday, this would have been a sweep. Auburn showed that when they focus in and keep things in front of themselves, they can take down teams in hostile territory. On the weekend, over 19,000 fans packed Blue Bell Park to watch some really good SEC baseball. Now the Tigers find themselves at 3-3 in the conference preparing for another road series test next weekend in Red Stick.

HITTING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

There are a lot of options but I loved Cole Foster this weekend and how he attached things. Forster went 5 for 10 with 2 bombs and a double to his credit. He also had a fantastic diving catch to save a run on Saturday and push things to extras.

But since this is the hitting part of the article, ya gotta give the people what they want.

Solid young man…solid.

PITCHING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

Let’s call it a bounce back pitching performance for the weekend. Carson Skipper started strong on Friday but had a rocky finish to his 3 innings, giving up 4 runs on 4 hits with 2 walks and no strike outs. Sunday he was called on again in the 7th having just been given a 10-8 lead in a seesaw battle. The senior responded going 2 big innings, only giving up a hit while striking out 3. Skipper was the bridge Auburn needed to get to Burkhalter and finally shut the door on the Aggies. Huge bounce back for Skipper.

S M O O T H



Foster ➡️ Moore ➡️ DiChiara — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) March 27, 2022

ON DECK

It’s another busy week for the Tigers and they make a pit stop back at Plainsman Park to take on Jacksonville State Tuesday at 6 before heading to Alex Box Stadium for a Thursday-Saturday series against all the sudden red hot LSU. The Fighting Tigers just took a road series from Florida after A&M took a series from them at the Box…ya just never know in conference play. Either way you slice it, LSU is always talented and with Jay Johnson at the helm now, they are dangerous as ever. But, we will work about that in a few days. Let this series win wash over you and enjoy it. Road series wins are rare in this conference so embrace it and start the week strong.