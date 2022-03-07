Tigers Sweep Rams In Complete Team Win

Fri: 7-2 W

Sat G1: 16-0 W

Sat G2: 12-0 W/7

Sun: 14-1 W

When you first look at the scores, the offensive numbers jump out at you, 49 runs in 4 games should! However, look at them again. Yeah…in 34 innings, the Auburn pitching staff gave up 3 runs. Let’s go a little bit deeper though. The staff faced 129 batters on the weekend, 46 were put out via the strikeout (36%) and only eight were given a free pass by the walk (6%). That is an insane ratio for any weekend but it is a promising sign going forward. If the staff can keep getting swing a misses consistently, the ceiling for this team is much higher than previously thought.

We all knew the offense would be there and it was for sure. The Tigers hit home runs in 3 of the 4 games, however that only accounted for 14 of the 49 runs. Look up and down the scoring charts and its littered with RBI base hits and doubles. For anyone that has followed Auburn baseball for a while knows, timely base hits have been a thing that has escaped the Tigers in key moments. For the past 2 weekends, that hasn’t been the case for sure. Like I said last week, the challenge is making it to where this isn’t just a ‘see, we can do it’ but a ‘this is what we do’.

HITTING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

Literally, you could put everyone’s name in a hat and make a case for anyone to get the nod this weekend but I really liked what Ryan Dyal did at the dish. The left fielder went 6 for 12 with 3 doubles, 5 walks and two home runs, a 2 run shot in Game 1 on Saturday and a Grand Slam on Sunday. Dyal is seeing the ball really well right now and is exactly the kind of pop Auburn needs at the bottom half of the line up, much like Matt Scheffler was a few years ago.

PITCHING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

Personally, I loved everything from the staff this weekend. Sure, there were things here and there but overall the staff was in control. In my humble opinion though, Joseph Gonzalez was the tip of the spear. Gonzo went 6.2 innings, scattering 5 hits with 8 Ks and a walk on the day. He allowed a Rams runner to get to 3rd in the 1st inning and that was all of note on his leger. It was reassuring to see Joseph bounce back after a rough outing last week against Yale and show out like he did against Texas Tech in Dallas two weeks ago. Having a solid Saturday guy is the staple that this team needs on the mound while the rest of the starters feel their way out in the rotation.

¡Aye, que bueno!



6.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K pic.twitter.com/R2MfYzVcrJ — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) March 5, 2022

ON DECK

Heads up Huntsville, the Tigers are heading your way. Auburn takes on the center of Tennessee this weekend as the Tigers head to Huntsville to take on a pesky Tennessee Tech team at Toyota Field on Tuesday evening at 6. So far this season, Tech is 10-0 with a suspended game against Tennessee where they trail 5-4 in the 5th. Tech has a really good offense that will be the biggest test at the plate for the Auburn pitching staff so far this season. Auburn returns to the friendly confines this weekend to take on Middle Tennessee State for a 3 game set from Friday to Sunday.