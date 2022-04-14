Auburn downs a pesky Samford club in the Midweek

Samford @ #17 Auburn

TUE: 4-1 W

Samford picked up the first run of the ball game and that was all Tiger pitching get a strikeout. After that, Mason Barnett, Chase Allsup and Jordan Armstrong would combine to strike out 17 Bulldogs and the offense would get the job done with 4 runs, including a Bobby Pierce home run (his first of the year) over the monster. It was a complete team win that kept the Tigers engaged though out while not using their top arms to get the win. The other interesting note is that Sonny D was 0-3 against his old squad. That isn’t a criticism, it just showed that Auburn can go out and get a win with out their igniter popping off bombs left and right. Brody Moore and Kason Howell helped pick up the slack with 2 hits a piece and helped the offense keep rolling.

"All in all, this was very business-like, and we were able to get a win."



I would be remised if I didn’t mention another solid crowd at the park on Tuesday evening along with the dogs that showed up for Bark in the Park.

ON DECK

The Tigers pack the bags for another early weekend conference series, this time in Starkvegas as they visit the Maroons of Mississippi State for a Thursday-Saturday Easter weekend series. The defending champs have sort of had that Trophy Hangover so far this season in conference play. After starting 3-3, the Bulldogs have gone 1-5 in the league and are fresh off a home sweep at the hands of LSU. It was to be expected for the Bulldogs to have a touch of a let down, with the likes of Tanner Allen, Rowdey Jordan and others who were on last year’s team however there is still plenty of talent on this year’s squad. RJ Yeager leads the team in BA with a .314 while Hunter Hines paces the team in bombs with 10 on the year. On the bump for State, Brandon Smith will go on Thursday night for State. Smith enters the weekend with a 2-2 record and a 4.22 ERA in 32 innings. Preston Johnson will get his full compliment of rest days as he is State’s normal Friday night guy. Johnson also holds a 2-2 record on the year with a 4.26 ERA in 44.1 innings of work. Game 3 will see the best pitching matchup on paper at least as Cade Smith brings in a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA in 44 innings against Joseph Gonzalez who just went CG against Vanderbilt. As far as defense goes, State enters the weekend with a 2nd best fielding percentage in the conference, an actual tick below Arkansas and just above the Tigers so we should….should see a pretty clean game in the field from each side. Gametimes this weekend are at 7 on Thursday (SEC Network), Friday at 6pm (SECN+) and 1pm on Saturday (SECN+).