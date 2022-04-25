Tigers Sweep Gamecocks in Style

South Carolina @ #25 Auburn

Fri: 6-3 W

Sat: 8-6 W

Sun: 2-0 W

If Auburn was to have their first sweep of the season in conference play and the first in 3 seasons against an SEC team, man did they pick the perfect time for it. Auburn did just enough against a scrappy South Carolina club on all three days to get the series sweep infront of three great crowds at Plainsman Park this weekend. Over 11,000 fans came through the gates this weekend and saw 3 really good starting pitching performances, 3 more than you can ask for bullpen days and 3 days of the offense getting it done when they had to, to pick up 3 big wins for the program.

Friday night saw Hayden Mullins struggle a touch early but figure it out to go into the 6th inning, giving the offense time to get to John Gilreath who came in relief of Brett Thomas.

Saturday was the game you should go back and watch. Auburn jumps to a lead early and feels in control through 5, until Caroling hangs back to back 3 run innings to take a 6-3 lead. Auburn answers with 4 runs in the 7th and then some insurance in the 8th to pull out the win.

"I think we are starting to see some signs of maturity from our ballclub. We stayed the course and buckled down offensively."



️ » @3strikes_AU #WarEagle — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 23, 2022

Sunday saw Gonzo do what he has been doing for almost a month now, going deep in the game and shutting down whoever is in the box to face him.

I don’t think words can be used to put how big this weekend was for this team. Auburn now stands with 11 SEC wins, one more than they had all of last year. Just for the record, there are 12 SEC games left on the slate. And with a road trip to #1 Tennessee next weekend, Auburn really had to make hay while they could. Now, all the Tigers need to do is hold serve and try and get a win against the Vols…bare minimum just one win. If that happens, the load looks a touch lighter even with Arkansas and Alabama still to go. Back to this weekend though, 2 out of 3 would have been great, getting the sweep is a massive get for the Tigers.

HITTING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

After having a rough Friday, going 0 for 3 with a walk, Blake Rambusch went 6 for 8 with a walk, an RBI and 3 runs scored. For all the publicity and headlines Sonny DiChiara has gotten, some of the numbers that Rambo is throwing up are insane. A .382 BA, a team leading 65 hits with 82 total bases. He is slugging only .482 (only…) but that goes to show how many base hits he is getting and able to move things along for Howell, Sonny and Carlson down the line. Massive weekend for the Redshirt Junior.

PITCHING PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEKEND

It had been a rough month in conference play for Trace Bright. That changed this weekend as Bright was able to go 5.2 innings of work, giving up 3 runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. Sure, that isn’t Cy Young style numbers, but it’s a huge confidence boost for a guy that had started to struggle getting through the lineup a couple of times. There is still work to be done for sure for Bright, but small steps in the right direction are a huge plus. Next weekend he will need all the confidence he and the rest of the staff can muster against one of the best offenses in the nation.

Another one. ✌️



Defense came to play today. pic.twitter.com/zkK6HuHcnx — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 23, 2022

ON DECK

It’s a road week for the Tigers this week. On top of going to Knoxville Friday-Sunday, Auburn heads up the road to take on Jacksonville State on Tuesday for a 6pm first pitch. So far this year, the Gamecocks hold an 18-19 record but are 11-7 in the ASUN, that’s only 2 games back on conference leader Kennesaw State after this weekend. All that said, don’t forget that Jax State already holds a 5-2 win over Auburn back in March. Momentum is a fickle thing, Auburn will need all of it they can find as they head up I-75 this weekend.