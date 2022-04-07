Tigers Do It Again Away From Home In The Mid-Week

#25 Auburn vs UAB (Regions Park, Birmingham)

TUE: 6-4 W

Auburn used 4 pitchers to get past an always pesky when coached by Casey Dunn UAB club 6-4 at Regions Park in downtown Birmingham Tuesday night. Mason Barnett was sharp, going 4 innings of 3 hit ball, giving up a run with 5 Ks and 3 walks. Jordan Armstrong got the W, going 2.1 innings allowing 2 runs on 4 hits with a walk and 4 Ks. Chase Allsup got the Save on the evening going another 2.1 innings surrendering a run on 2 hits with 2 Ks for his efforts. As solid a night as that was with the Tigers not having to have a game finished by a guy named Burkhalter, the offense also had fun in the big ballpark. The Tigers racked up 3 doubles on the evening off the bats of Brooks Carlson, Bobby Peirce and Sonny D. Another encouraging sight from an offensive ‘stringing hits together’ side, no home runs. Auburn went out in multiple innings and was able to get guys on base and bring them around for a solid road W. Auburn is riding a good wave of momentum and they will need a good wave this weekend to be sure.

ON DECK

Auburn returns to the friendly confines of Plainsman Park to take on another Top 15 team in the rankings as the Vandy Boys come calling for a 3 game set. Only streaming games this weekend for the Friday-Sunday Series but the park should be packed as it’s A-Day weekend on the Plains. Gametimes are set for 6pm (Fri), 4pm (Sat) and 1pm (Sun), so make sure to get your tickets early if you want to see this one in person. For the Dores this season at the plate, its another embarrassment of riches year as they have 4 guys batting over .300 but Dominic Keegan is bashing the cover off the ball at .424 along with 5 home runs, good enough for second best on the team. The leader in that department is Tate Kolwyck with 6. On the mound, the Dores are anchored (see what I did there) by Carter Holton (4-2 with a 3.89 ERA) and Chris McElvain (4-1 with a 3.16 ERA). Last weekend the Dores went with Patrick Reilly on Sunday against Tennessee and had a good showing, going 5 innings with a run on 2 hits with 4 walks and strikeouts a piece to go with it. This will be a great test for the Auburn offense who has been really good so far this season. As for the mound, Vandy is always well versed and will do the little things right. They won’t be rattled by a large crowd at Plainsman Park but it might give the Tigers the lift they need to bring the series home. A series win here would be an announcement to the nation that the past two road weekends were no fluke and Auburn is ready to make some noise.