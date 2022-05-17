NEW EPISODE ALERT: Orange and True NBA Draft Lottery Fun!

Ryan gets a haircut and a tattoo, entering his Rebel Podcaster phase, and we get the full crew back together with Crow, Chief, and the fabulous James Jones! Diving into the full complement of offseason topics and sending you into the doldrums of spring and summer.

Crow gushes over the Mavs and their win over the Suns

Talking great collapses in a non-traditional sense — When one favorite gets boat-raced

NBA Draft Lottery fun and where we’d like Jabari Smith to go play

Crow makes the case for each team that has realistic odds for a top pick