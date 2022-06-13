Corvallis Super Regional: Errors Sink Tigers in Game Two

#3 Oregon State vs #14 Auburn

Game Two (SUN): 4-3 L

Its a cliche phrase that you hear from time to time, one or two plays in a baseball game decide the entire game. That is exactly how things went Sunday evening. Auburn battled, just like the previous evening that went the Tigers way. The difference was that Auburn made two mistakes that cost the Tigers two runs and the Beaver pitching staff held the offense down just enough to hold on for the win. If you enjoy the chess match and fantastic pitching from both sides, this was your game. Joseph Gonzalez was his solid self, going 5 innings giving up 3 runs while scattering 7 hits and getting 5 strikeouts. While he gave up 2 home runs in the 4th, the only real blemish was a throwing error on a bunt attempt that allowed a runner to score from second. In the 6th, Auburn would have a runner picked off at 2nd but a throwing error would allow for a single to drive in the game clinching run. Following that Chase Isbell and John Armstrong were able to lock down the game, only giving up 1 hit over the final 3.1 innings to give the offense a chance. That one hit, however was a major one that the defense had to deal with.

On the offensive side, it was a frustrating night with Oregon State’s All American Conner Hjerpe throwing. He was able to set the Tigers down in order the first time through until a walk to Mike Bello and held the Tigers to just 3 hits in his 5.2 innings of work. Auburn was able to answer in the 4th to knot the game back up at 2 against Hjerpe and ended up chasing him in the 6th inning. Ben Ferrer would relieve Hjerpe and do an excellent job of keeping Auburn off balance while getting a lot of pop out and missing the Tigers barrels, going 3.1 innings and only giving up 2 hits while striking out 3. For the Tigers, Brooks Carlson had the best night, going 2 for 4 with a double, which missed being a home run by about 3 feet.

All in all, this was not a crushing blow, Auburn played with and arguably could have won with a bit tighter defense in a game that Oregon State pulled out all the stops to win. Now it comes down to a winner take all game for Omaha and a date with the Ole Miss Rebels. First pitch is slated for 6:30 central (THANK YOU BABY LORD!) on ESPN2 and Mason Barnett will toe the rubber for the Tigers.