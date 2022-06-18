CWS: Game 4: DeLucia Silences Tigers Bats

Ole Miss vs #14 Auburn

Game 4: 5-1 L

Ole Miss continuted a trend this year of the visiting team getting the win in their opening game as they took down Auburn 5-1. The Rebels got on the board early, stringing together 3 hits after Joseph Gonzalez got 2 quick outs. Following that, Gonzalez settled down, only giving up 1 more run until the 6th when Ole Miss got another 2. Carson Skipper came in and was able to shut down Ole Miss from there and held them at 5.

Pitcher's best friend helps us thru the 5th. pic.twitter.com/9mehKfPZwr — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) June 19, 2022

Offensively, Auburn never could get Dylan DeLucia sized up, only getting 1 hit through 6 innings. The Tigers were able to scratch across a run in the 7th but left 2 on before they could do more damage. It was a frustrating evening because the pitching staff was fine, the defense was a touch shakey but was good enough. Delucia was so on point that he shut down one of the top offenses in the NCAA Tournament for 8+ innings.

ON DECK

With the loss, Auburn matches up with the #2 overall seed Stanford, who lost to Arkansas earlier on Saturday. The Tigers and the Cardinal with but heads on Monday at 1 pm in the Losers Bracket. Later that night, Arkansas and Ole Miss will match up in the winners bracket. It is still unknown as to who Auburn’s starter will be, but don’t be surprised if its Mason Barnett for Auburn. Stanford is also TBA but will be looking to bounce back after a 17-2 whipping from the Hogs.