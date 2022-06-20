CWS GAME 7: Foster Sparks Tigers to Victory over Stanford

#14 Auburn vs #2 Stanford

Game 7 (MON): 6-2 W

Saturday night, Cole Foster had to be taken out of the game because of a stomach bug that he had been battling with. Since then it had gotten a little better but not too much. In fact, Gabe Gross decided to flip Brody Moore and Foster prior to today’s game with Stanford. If this was the moment that Auburn makes a run to next weekend, that virus might get the visitor’s dugout named for it.

Foster ended up going 2 for 3 on the day, both doubles and driving in 3 big runs in the 6th inning that put Auburn in the lead, a lead in which they would relinquish in route to a 6-2 win over the #2 overall seed Stanford Cardinal.

Prior to that, Auburn received a bases loaded walk to get on the board and cut the Cardinal lead in half.

In the 7th, Brody Moore would get a well timed sac fly to make it 5-2 before Bobby Barrels would do his thing.

Doing what he does.



Bobby finds another barrel. pic.twitter.com/ZN7KQKlsoK — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) June 20, 2022

On the mound for the Tigers, Trace Bright had a fantastic bounce back performance to earn the W. Bright would go 5 innings, giving up 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 8 and not allowing a free pass. Tommy Sheehan would relieve Trace and go 1.2 innings but got in trouble in the 7th, loading the bases and handing the ball off to SEC saves leader Blake Burkhalter.

Stanford would not have another base runner until 2 outs in the 9th and Burky would get the final batter to foul out to Rambusch and Auburn lives to fight another day.

It was Auburn’s first win in Omaha since the 1997 CWS against Rice and it is also Auburn’s first ever win over Stanford (1-4).

ON DECK

Well, about the only thing we know is Auburn will play at 6 PM tomorrow night on ESPN and it will be against an SEC West team. Arkansas and Ole Miss play tonight on ESPN and the loser will take on Auburn while the winner will get tomorrow off. Look for Mason Barnett to get the nod for the Tigers as the season will once again be on the line. But for now, Auburn is one of six college baseball teams still playing. And that’s pretty dang cool. War Eagle everyone!