AUBURN REGIONAL: Offensive Barrage Carries Tigers Against SE Louisiana

#4 SE Louisiana vs #1 Auburn

Fri: 19-7 W

It didn't take long for Cole Foster to reintroduce himself to the home fans.

From there, the game was over except for the score. The one thing I was hoping to see Friday night, the Auburn offense breaking out of the funk that was the 4 games against Kentucky, happened over and over again. Auburn finished the game with 19 runs on 20 hits along with 7 home runs. Meanwhile, Trace Bright was solid, going 5 innings while giving up 4 runs on 6 hits while striking out 10 and only walking two.

Konner Copeland and Brooks Fuller did yoeman’s work finish out the last 4 innings and limited the Lions to just 3 runs. It really couldn’t have gone any better for the Tigers, the pitching staff is saved and rested, meanwhile the offense looked to be one of the best in the regionals yesterday and the defense was as rock solid as they could be.

It was a perfect evening at the ballpark.

ON DECK

Here it is, Auburn’s unofficial top baseball rival. Auburn has a history of playing Florida State in the NCAA Tournament and here we are again. The difference this time is that the game is in the much friendlyer confines of Plainsman Park. Bryce Hubbart will go for the Noles, who took down the 2 seed UCLA 5-3 yesterday. Auburn will go with Joseph Gonzales in what will be a fantastic pitching matchup. First pitch is set 6 pm and it appears the game ESPN2. UCLA-SE Louisiana is set to start at noon and will be streaming on the ESPN App.