AUBURN REGIONAL: Tigers Prove Too Much For Florida State

It felt like a giant therapy session for every true fan of Auburn baseball on Saturday night at Plainsman Park. You could feel the electricity in the air around the park. The atmosphere was the best I have seen since 2010. It was everything you would want, and the Auburn Tigers were there with bells on. First, there was Joseph Gonzales, who was absolutely masterful, as we have come to expect. All he did was go 6+ innings of work, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts. Carson Swilling and John Armstrong combined to get the last 3 innings allowing 4 runs between them and did the job of holding the Noles at bay.

Going back to Gonzo, it was special to watch him work. In an old school effort, he emptied the tank to try and save the Auburn pen as much as possible and he did exactly that, and the Auburn fans knew what he had done.

Which brings us to the Auburn offense.

I mean…

It just didn’t stop…

Not that anyone was sitting around wanted it to mind you.

Personally, I loved Auburn approach at the plate and the fact that Auburn didn’t really rely on the long ball against FSU. Instead, Auburn used contribtions like that of Brody Moore who went 5 for 5 with 5 RBIs on the evening and Kason Howell who quietly turned in a 4 for 5 night with 3 doubles and an RBI to his credit.

It literally was a pefect evening at Plainsman Park. I hope you got a chance to watch it if you weren’t there because Hollywood couldn’t have written a better script than Saturday night at Plainsman Park.

ON DECK

Unlike Auburn’s previous 2 hosting opportunities (03 and 10) Auburn finds itself in a home Regional Final. UCLA and FSU will battle it out in the hot Sunday sun at 1 pm for the right to try and beat the Tigers twice to advance to the Super Regional. That first game is set for a 6 pm first pitch tomorrow evening. I don’t think there is any question that Mason Barnett will be the guy on the bump and have the full pen behind him should something go sideways. I wouldn’t expect to see Carson Skipper out of the pen on Sunday, just incase the Tigers need to save him for a Monday game, should the worst happen. However, Allsup, Isbell, Sheehan, Jordan Armstrong of course Blake Burkhalter will be availble should the Tigers find need for them. It’s somewhat difficult to project who the Tigers will see, so just tune in to the first game of the day, or, if you are in the area, come by the ballpark and just make a day of it with around 6,000 of your closest friends.

