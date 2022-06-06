Auburn Regional: Tigers Take Regional Over Scrappy UCLA Squad

#1 Auburn vs #2 UCLA

Game 6: 11-4 W

I don’t think I’ve ever started a game in Auburn and finished the game back in Nashville, but here we are. It took close to 19 hours but in the end it was worth the wait. The Auburn Tigers are the 2022 Auburn Regional Champions and move on now to the Super Regional to either take on Oregon State or host the Vanderbilt Commodores. We will have a better preview of that one once we know what that looks like but let’s concentrate on the here and now.

How about that Auburn Offense.

51 runs in 3 games against TOP LEVEL competition. Saturday night, Sonny and Brody combined to go 9 for 10. FSU as a team had 9 hits...ALL OF THEM. This was a barrage that didn’t stop and did absolutely enough for Auburn to set up the pitching the way they wanted. UCLA was definitely the most nailbiting game, and they should have been, yet Auburn had a 9-0 lead at the suspension and won 11-4. Speaking of the pitching staff, the pen has gotten the praise during the season. Well, let me be the first to inform you that the starters wore the yoke this weekend. Bright, Gonzo and Barnett went a combined 16.1 innings with 7 runs on 11 hits with 9 walks and 23 strike outs. Just an insane peformance from that crew that definitely should be highlighted.

Take a bow, Barnett.



5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 K (career high)



https://t.co/Gyg43UVK5l pic.twitter.com/Q5EVX6Uc91 — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) June 6, 2022

It was a magical weekend. A perfect weekend. One that will, in the end, be another brick in building this program. But man what brick to put into place. This team, that was picked to finish last in the division by the coaches, has now hosted and won their own regional. They have advanced to the Super Regionals for the 3rd time under Butch Thompson, who is doing this with his second full staff. And will be playing for a chance to return to the promised land of Omaha, Nebraska.

If these aren’t the golden times, I don’t know what they look like.

WAR EAGLE EVERYBODY!! I HAVE SOME TOOMERS LEMONADE TO POUR AND AN OAK TREE IN MY FRONT YARD TO ROLL!!!