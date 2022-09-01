 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch and Listen - Auburn vs Mercer; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game 1: Tigers vs Bears

By JackCondon
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Week 01: Auburn vs Mercer

Game time: 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST - Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

TV channel: ESPN+/SEC Network+ (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

  • It’ll be essential to have ESPN+ to watch this game, so you can sign up for that package here if you don’t have access already.
  • TV Announcers: Mike Corey/Aaron Murray/Nicole Rigoni

Stream: ESPN+ College Football Streaming

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)

Weather: Bring a raincoat!

AUBURN WEATHER

Betting Line: Auburn is favored by 31.5 points, with the over/under set at 54 points, predicting an approximate 42-10 win for Auburn.

More From College and Magnolia

Loading comments...