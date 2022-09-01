Staff Picks — SEC Week 1

Hello friends. Once again we ride into the loving arms of legal sports gambling*. Fourteen beautiful SEC contests lie before us just waiting to make us wonder why we put our hard-earned money on the fate of a bunch of 18-23 year old men. We bypassed Week 0, so let’s just pretend we’re 3-0 with a perfect sweep on Vanderbilt’s evisceration of poor broken Hawaii. Just remember, it’s Week 1 for us too, so let’s be careful out there.

*-As long as you are present in a state where it is legal of course. WELCOME TO THE PARTY KANSAS!

Ball State (+35.5) at Tennessee (O/U 68.5)

SP+ Pick: Tennessee 46-15

Louisiana Tech (+19.5) @ Missouri (O/U 60.5)

SP+ Pick: Missouri 41-19

Sam Houston State (+29.5) at Texas A&M (O/U 52.5)

SP+ Pick: Texas A&M 38-7

Cincinnati (+6) at Arkansas (O/U 52.5)

SP+ Pick: Arkansas 29-26

Georgia (-17.5) vs. Oregon (O/U 52.5)

SP+ Pick: Georgia 36-19

Troy (+21.5) at Mississippi (O/U 57.5)

SP+ Pick: Mississippi 39-12

Elon (+20) at Vanderbilt (O/U 51.5)

SP+ Pick: Vanderbilt 31-19

Miami University (+17) at Kentucky (O/U 54)

SP+ Pick: Kentucky 38-15

Utah (-2.5) at Florida (O/U 51.5)

SP+ Pick: Utah 29-29 (Utah by 0.2)

Memphis (+16) at Mississippi State (O/U 56.5)

SP+ Pick: Mississippi State 35-20

Georgia State (+12) at South Carolina (O/U 56.5)

SP+ Pick: South Carolina 32-19

Utah State (+41.5) at Alabama (O/U 62)

SP+ Pick: Alabama 48-11

LSU (-3.5) vs. Florida State (O/U 51.5)

SP+ Pick: LSU 28-24

Staff Picks

I see that the entire Orange & True podcast is committed to the FG lifestyle. I’m proud to be associated with y’all.