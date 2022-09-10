Staff Picks — Auburn vs. San Jose State

There were a lot of things to be pleased about from our Tigers last week. TJ Finley was sharp at times. Robby Ashford got to show off his athleticism. Tank and Jarquez made big plays. The defense was very good prior to the delay.

Still, there was some not so good. TJ threw two bad interceptions. Tank dropped a well set up tunnel screen. The defense gave up some drives after the delay. And most notably, because they allowed 9 points after taking a 42-7 lead, our Tigers didn’t cover. Remember boys, good teams win...great teams cover.

Note: The updates to Tallysight have eliminated the graphics we used to use for the Auburn picks. Hopefully they return soon, but for now we’ll have to change the way we display these.

San Jose State (+23) @ Auburn (O/U 48.5)

SP+ Pick: Auburn 37-9

Jack Condon

Auburn 52, San Jose State 13: I know we’ll be starting T.J. Finley at quarterback again, but that doesn’t excite me very much to be honest. I want to see Robby Ashford assume the Nick Marshall role and run all over these fools on the way to setting up an actual exciting matchup next week with Penn State. Hopefully there’s no weather delay, and I don’t think the defense will actually give anything up until all starters are on the bench. Derick Hall gets two sacks, and SJSU doesn’t have an answer for the Auburn rushing attack. Easy win and we get to welcome in the Northerners for some revenge.

AUNerd

I would take Mercer straight up over San Jose State if they were playing on a neutral field. The Spartans struggled to beat a bad Portland State team in large part because they have one of the worst offenses in the FBS. This is a game Auburn’s defense should absolutely dominate and pitch a shutout. Offensively, I wanna see a clean game from TJ & Robby continue to build on an impressive debut. SJSU has a few players on defense & will present more of a challenge for AU’s OL but this is still a game where Tank & Hunter should be able to get what they want whenever. Auburn 45, San Jose State 0

Josh Black

Auburn 48-6

Dr Will McLaughlin

Auburn 51-7

AUJonesy

I think Auburn comes out ready to improve on last week. SJSU is a bit better against the run, so it would be great if the passing game was a bit more crisp. Let’s take some intermediate and deep shots early and loosen things up so that Bigsby and Hunter can put this one away for us. I expect the defense to improve on last week. Cordeiro isn’t exceptionally accurate, and that could lead to some quick 3-and-outs or even turnovers. Vegas overreacted a bit to the margin alone last week. Let’s show something. Auburn 45-6

Son of Crow

I agree with everything Nerd said. Auburn 61-16

Josh Dub

Auburn 69-0

AU Chief

Bruce had the boys ready to go last weekend. Dylan Cardwell had another great crowd pleasing performance. One can only assume that they will continue to build momentum as the fall approaches. Special shout out to Johni Broom for his Dwayne Wayne glasses. I always wanted a pair of those myself. He’s living the dream! Auburn 53 - San Jose State 16

WAR EAGLE!