BOOM! ROASTED!! Week 2: In It For The Long Haul

Something tells me this is going to be a bit of a necessity article till December so let’s see what we can do. Hope everyone had a good weekend and let’s get right to it and get Roasted.

EL ASSICO NEVER DISAPPOINTS

So, Iowa just may replace FSU as my “unhealthy obsession” for this season. Last week, we covered the offensive abomination that was South Dakota State and the Hawkeyes that finished in the most awkward and unnecessary 7-3 final you will ever see. This week, however, is the game that demands that type of game happen. This is the pinnacle of the college football regular season. This is The Game, the Iron Bowl, the Old Oaken Bucket and the Cocktail Party ALL ROLLED UP INTO ONE! This. Is. El. Assico!!!

Will the #CyHawk trophy stay in Iowa City? pic.twitter.com/a9AAI32KZ7 — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) September 10, 2022

Yeah…they are playing for that abomination. Not only did they force a tree to become a trophy for this game, they also made it hold up some metal that reportedly is the Cardinal (?) and the Hawk holding up a football. Note the corn stalks behind it because everything in Iowa revolves around the corn.

How was the game though Drew? Oh, you should already know that answer…

And Iowa leads 7-3. pic.twitter.com/QvnVwNdgvN — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 10, 2022

That is a true stat that stood until around 6 minutes left in the 3rd when Arland Bruce, who is a Wide Receiver on the Iowa football team, made a catch down to the Iowa State 3 yard line to set the Hawkeyes up in good position to actually put double digits on the Iowa scoreboard for the first time this season.

Until…

IOWA STATE RECOVERS THE FUMBLE! @CycloneFB



HERE WE GO! pic.twitter.com/5zWDOayJyP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Yeah…so it was 7-3…still.

At this point, the fanbase started to turn on Iowa.

Can you imagine, as you pan the crowd at the Iron Bowl this year, and some bama fan lifts up his shirt to reveal a Cam Newton #2 jersey under his hoodie?

No, you can’t, because that man would know he’d be outed by his grandmother…and that goes for either side. But at El Assico, there are no rules!

Fast forward, which if you go back and rewatch, you shouldn’t do, to the 4th quarter and Iowa State forces the score board to go to double digits, going on an 11:49, 21 play, 99 yard drive! God I love this game!!

Iowa State takes a 10-7 lead with a TD pass from Dekkers to Hutchinson. 8:27 left in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/rj9MwdhyTP — Reina Garcia (@ReinaGarciaTV) September 10, 2022

That would for Kirk Ferentz to do the one thing he refuses to do…

No, not wear a white shirt in the rain…cause yeah he did.

Ladies, that is peak male and you can’t deny it.

No, its mounting an offense to try and win tie the game!

Iowa misses a field goal at the end of regulation and Iowa State wins #ElAssico 10-7! pic.twitter.com/o2UPFex4xH — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 10, 2022

Nothing like forcing a 48 yard field goal in the rain to try and push THIS GAME into overtime.

TFW: You lose El Assico in the most Iowa way possible pic.twitter.com/fkAr9MaJCk — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) September 10, 2022

You may be wondering, sure she’s wet, but why does she have that look on her face?

Why do I celebrate ¡El Assico!?



Because craptasticity like this can happen no place else.#ElAssico pic.twitter.com/RVl4iHgnCg — SierraSpartan (@SierraSpartan) September 11, 2022

That’s why, cause she knows what she just had to witness… FULL EL ASSICO IN THE RAIN!

IT WAS SURVIVE THE SUN BELT SATURDAY

I don’t want to get into a habit of doing a jumble post but this week demands it, because after El Assico, there was a ton of…wait…they did? Games on the result sheet.

First we go to College Station where My Boys from Boone took on the 6th ranked Aggies. And yes…the Aggies had a midnight pep rally.

SO CRINGY!!!! And it’s App-ah-lach-ah you mouth breather.

So, how did scheduling a really good football team go for Jimbo and the boys?

App State takes a 7-0 lead over #6 Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/UFSSqBYBw1 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 10, 2022

Yeah…not good.

APP STATE UPSETS NO. 6 TEXAS A&M



Mountaineers' first time a beating top-10 team since No. 5 Michigan in 2007 pic.twitter.com/Up7BWcLliK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2022

That’s…not what Jimbo wanted. Let’s go to the crowd for reaction.

Texas A&M realizing they paid App State $1.5 million to come beat them in their own stadium pic.twitter.com/bpFhTFHMDC — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 10, 2022

WAIT! 1.5 Mil? That’s like…..a recruit and a half to them! Holy crap…

But the Fun Belt wasn’t done. Not by a long shot.

Let’s go to South Bend, where the Thundering Herd took on the Fighting Irish.

I mean, one Sun Belt win is all we can expect….right?

MARSHALL PICK SIX!!!!



Notre Dame trails by 11 with 4:35 remaining



pic.twitter.com/DzOorU8aAo — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2022

Well, that is a bunch of fun!

MARSHALL TAKES DOWN NO. 8 NOTRE DAME IN HISTORIC FASHION.



I am SO FREAKING HAPPY FOR THIS TEAM, THIS PROGRAM, AND THUNDERING HERD FANS EVERYWHERE!!!!!! Lets GOOOOO!!!@WOWK13News #GoHerd pic.twitter.com/YnY0NQJoaZ — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) September 10, 2022

How odd to be a fan in the stadium. Not sure who is pulling for who with all that green everywhere. Speaking of green though…

Marshall walking into Notre Dames Athletic office to collect 1.25 million



pic.twitter.com/GGxNgZKyt5 — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) September 10, 2022

And finally, Georgia Southern went to Lincoln to take on Scott Frost and Nebraska and…well.

Yeah…didn’t go well for Nebraska.

Georgia Southern was paid $1.423 million by Nebraska to play in Lincoln today.



GS just beat the Huskers 45-42, with 642 yards of offense.pic.twitter.com/yUzV8XEuDa — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 11, 2022

OUCH.

Clay Helton ain’t done yall!!

And neither was Trev Albert on Sunday

Breaking: Nebraska has fired head coach Scott Frost, the school announced. pic.twitter.com/Og2tGRSK3J — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2022

I’m sure Scott was upset buy this turn of events.

I thought this was a joke

Scott Frost sliding out of Nebraska with a cool 15 mil pic.twitter.com/GnvUYxgeDy — Sidelines - Big Ten (@SSN_B1G) September 11, 2022

Ooooor not.

That’s all I got for this week, what did I miss? Post it down below! And as for this week, I hope you all have the confidence of this guy walking on to the field at LSU. Just don’t get arrested.