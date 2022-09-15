How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Penn State; Time, TV Channel, and Weather

Week 03: Auburn vs Penn State
Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)
- TV Announcers: Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson/Jenny Dell
Stream: CBS College Football Streaming (Paramount+)
Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)
Weather: Perfect southern mid-September weather!
Betting Line: Penn State is favored by 3.0 points, with the over/under set at 47.5 points, predicting an approximate 25-22 win for Penn State.
