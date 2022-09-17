Staff Picks — Auburn vs. #22 Pennsylvania State

This is a fascinating game. It seems like neither fanbase feels all that great about their chances. Half of the crew over at Black Shoe Diaries think Penn State will lose. Some of our crew are somewhat confident given the two areas that Auburn may hold an advantage: the defensive line and the running game. Some of us aren’t so high on what this Auburn team might be after the showing against San Jose State last week. Let’s dive in.

Penn State (-3) @ Auburn (O/U 47)

Jack Condon

AUNerd

AU Jonesy

Man, where do I start. I don’t think I’ve ever been as disheartened in Auburn as I was Saturday night. I even believed the 2012 team might salvage something until the Arkansas game, and I didn’t truly believe Chizik was done until A&M. Unless last week was just a bad confluence of events (a really bad offensive quarter and not wanting to show anything on defense), I just don’t know if I see this team beating a good team. Hell I don’t know if I see them beating any Power 5 team the rest of the way. The secondary is a mess, the offensive line couldn’t get a consistent push, the quarterback play was awful for an extended stretch, and there were tons of penalties. This team just seems to be poorly coached. There’s certainly a path for Auburn to win this game, but I think it has to include a defensive or special teams touchdown (or at minimum a massive field position flip). I just don’t see it right now. Penn State 19-13

Josh Black

Jordan-Hare will certainly be rockin’ on Saturday, which hopefully will frustrate a bad Penn State OL and very mediocre Sean Clifford. My issue with this game is there is nothing offensively between limited WR targets, poor interior OL play in the run game, and a QB situation that is lacking a lot of true promise to give me a whole lot of confidence. I think at times this game will feel very B1G in that it could be a rock fight. For Auburn to win this game, this has to be the game where Tank Bigsby has a career day and Jarquez Hunter provides enough consistent yardage to extend drives. I think both will play heroic football.Defensively we all should have a sense of confidence in our line’s ability to keep Sean Clifford off balance, and I think that confidence is well founded. Clifford shouldn’t be a threat to run, DESPITE WHATEVER IN THE HELL THAT WAS LAST YEAR DEREK MASON…WE ALL SAW. That being said, the secondary has been playing some truly confusing coverages, and not in a good way. To see half the side of the defense playing press while the other side is playing soft has proven to be a bit confusing for our guys, and was exploited to an uncomfortable degree last week.Unfortunately, while I don’t think Penn State is a good football team, I do think that the lack of fireworks might lull the crowd at certain points and Penn State has the road win over Purdue under their belt to help give them enough drives to deliver the kill shot to this Auburn team because they just lack the offensive counterpunch to finish them off. I don’t like to be in this position, but until this offense shows me differently, they could show up in orange or blue or whatever they want and I’m not going to feel good about it. Prove me wrong, Auburn…please.Penn State 23 Auburn 16

AU Chief

Josh Dub

Dr Will McLaughlin

After 2 “Preseason” games, now the season truly begins. It’s weird to call the 3rd game of the season and a non-SEC a must-win, but to me, I think for Auburn it is. Win this game and you build some good rapport with the fanbase and maybe get some recruiting momentum. Lose this game and hope it’s not a sign if possible things to come.

It’s the Big 10’s first trip to the Plains on the gridiron and it should be an outstanding college football atmosphere. My head thinks Penn State is winning this game but with my pick, I’m going with my heart and choosing to Barn Hard. Put me down for a late field goal from The Bookstore to be the difference. Auburn 19 Penn State 17

Ryan S Sterritt

