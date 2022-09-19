BOOM ROASTED!! Week 3: Out in the Darkness

There was a lot of pain on Saturday. The good news for us is that it wasn’t limited to East Central Alabama, oh no good friends. Pain was felt far beyond the Loveliest Village and then there were a TON of close calls so let’s get to it.

SO YOU DECIDED TO DO WHAT NOW?

So Gameday decided to go to Boone, NC for the App State-Troy Fun Belt matchup and I don’t blame them. This Saturday was sort of meh to be completely honest, PSU-us, Aggie-Canes (not the chicken finger place), Moo-LSU…yeah, not a ton of meat on the bones so yeah. And the Rock is awesome for football. Great city in a beautiful setting. You should definitely go.

As far as the game goes, Troy had a plan and was getting it done to be completely honest.

Today is a crowning achievement for App State, getting to host GameDay for the first time after a massive upset. Troy has other plans. pic.twitter.com/sqWYAhSUD2 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 17, 2022

They actually led 28-24 with under a minute to play…and that’s when things got weird. As the Trojans decided to do this on 4th down.

HUGE FOR OVER 52.5 BETTORS.



Troy attempts to burn some clock and takes a safety to cash the over.pic.twitter.com/wfR1am5JyD — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 17, 2022

Alright, so that makes things 28-26 with around 20 seconds left. And, if you are Troy, you get to punt it back to App without the possibility of them blocking said punt. For some reason though, Troy tried a squib rugby style punt and gave App a chance to get some yardage in a shorter field.

You know where this is going…let’s throw it to Adam Witten at the App State Radio broadcast

GOOD MORNING!!



IN THE BOOTH: The Miracle on the Mountain Part 2 pic.twitter.com/puSWPtqrZ8 — Adam Witten (@AdamBWitten) September 18, 2022

Nicely done Wit, but I am an au naturale kinda guy, how did it sound in the stadium and what was the rush like?

Last week, App State got paid $1.5 million to upset Texas A&M in College Station.



This morning, College GameDay came to Boone, NC for the first time ever.



The Mountaineers just beat Troy on a tipped Hail Mary as time expired. pic.twitter.com/L8xxRdRIou — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 17, 2022

That’s some Kick 6 (ah….that winning feeling, it feels so…fleeting…) stuff right there. But what about the Troy perspective, you guys know I’m all about fair and balanced.

Troy sorority girls when they think they beat App State pic.twitter.com/CHZdwprWnH — Girls On Gameday (@GirlsOnGameday) September 18, 2022

Almost a chef’s smooch, I just needed the one random Kimberly asking, WAIT, DID WE LOSE?!

And, as you know if you are a true Mountaineer, when you win, you swim.

App State students showing, again, that when we win, we swim. pic.twitter.com/LCHNo2BUGj — Will Hofmann (@will_hofmann) September 18, 2022

INSERT TEAM HERE AVOIDS LAND MIND ON SATURDAY

Sure, Auburn lost to a quality opponent (and did so breathtakingly in the 2nd half), however, there were a lot of teams that narrowly avoided the snare trap of doom in the luckiest of fashions. First, let’s stop in Gainesville where USF had Florida all but snared if it weren’t for a bad hold on a tying kick in the final seconds.

FLORIDA HANGS ON!



USF has a bad hold and misses the game tying FG



What a game



pic.twitter.com/eSIUOBiJKI — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 18, 2022

This left Gator fans a little more…uneasy about the rest of the season.

After surviving USF, Florida fans know what's up! pic.twitter.com/ZGFfF3jwGI — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 18, 2022

Hate to say this. Florida has the 12th ranked talent profile while USF sits at 65th. No reason this game should even be close even if the staff didn’t recruit these players. — David Soderquist (@GettinSwamped) September 18, 2022

Florida fans not feeling great after that close win over USF... pic.twitter.com/zJFruHqnux — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 18, 2022

In Fayetteville, Bobby Petrino did every damn thing he could to steal one from Arkansas

TRICKY BOBBY PETRINO AND MISSOURI STATE RETAKE THE LEAD AGAINST ARKANSAS pic.twitter.com/ZBHGDScKt7 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 18, 2022

Sadly though, the Hawgs proved to be too much for the Bears.

Here's a field-level look at Bryce Stephens' (@brycestephens_) 82-yard punt return TD that gave Arkansas the lead over Missouri State.



Arguably the loudest moment of the season so far at Razorback Stadium! #WPS pic.twitter.com/vz0J4qj1Kt — Joñathan Acosta (@_jacosta) September 18, 2022

Next, we go to the Rose Bowl where the B1G’s newest addition decided to take on Christian Pulsic and team USA. Didn’t know you could play American football against the Men’s National Team but I guess hey, I guess they are getting ready for Qutar. What’s that now? South Alabama? Ah, makes much more sense.

South Alabama's crowd is like 20% of the total crowd here pic.twitter.com/EqCJkcjPcE — Let's Get Topical (@LGTopical) September 17, 2022

You can see how I got confused since UCLA curtained off 60% of the stands.

USA held a lead for most of the game, and was going to pad the lead with under 4 to play…

They got the look they wanted but South Alabama’s fake field goal fails!! pic.twitter.com/FFW1jVJYS8 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 17, 2022

Yeah, that….wow that didn’t work.

This would give the Bruins just enough momentum to punch in the game winning FG as the clock went to zeros.

UCLA WINS ON A LAST SECOND FIELD GOAL!! South Alabama’s sickos fake field goal attempt backfires. pic.twitter.com/etrMNXfcTw — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 17, 2022

Obviously UCLA would take this as a nice win, but being that close there would be some high fives exchanged and hugs.

UCLA going wild after their massive last-second win against



*checks notes*



South Alabama pic.twitter.com/8e5WA21lUS — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 17, 2022

Or you won the Pennant and are going to World Series.

That’s all I got after this stink burger of a weekend. What did I miss, please help below in the comments.

Until next week, at least you aren’t Brian Ferentz and the Iowa Offense