2023 Auburn Football Schedule Announced

For some reason, the SEC decided to drop the 2023 SEC football schedule in the middle of all of this turmoil. Respect our privacy at this tough time.

I guess we made some folks mad, because that is not a fun schedule.

SEPTEMBER 2 - vs UMass

SEPTEMBER 9 - @ Cal (Berkeley)

SEPTEMBER 16 - vs Samford

SEPTEMBER 23 - @ Texas A&M (College Station)

SEPTEMBER 30 - vs Georgia

OCTOBER 7 - BYE

OCTOBER 14 - @ LSU (Baton Rouge)

OCTOBER 21 - vs Ole Miss

OCTOBER 28 - vs Mississippi State

NOVEMBER 4 - @ Vanderbilt (Nashville)

NOVEMBER 11 - @ Arkansas (Fayetteville)

NOVEMBER 18 - vs New Mexico State

NOVEMBER 25 - vs Alabama

Our non-conference slate should bring us to a 4-0 record at minimum, and we get to erase a “never-played” from the non-con group with Cal in Week 2. That’ll be a great trip for Auburn fans, and we’ll likely have an advantage in that stadium since the California teams have not been drawing well as of late.

However, we get about the worst start to the conference season with A&M, Georgia, and LSU the first three weeks, with A&M/LSU on the road and Georgia at home. If the Tigers start 3-0, it’s more likely that they’ll end up 3-3 after that stretch. The other two road games are manageable with Vandy and Arkansas, but of course it’s never going to be easy finishing with Alabama. I’m sure that a new coach will have a heck of a time figuring out this slate, because we will have a new coach directing us in 2023.