Staff Picks — SEC Week 4

Another mid-esque week last week. So far it’s down a little bit of cash but not much. How about Josh Black though?!

It is a bit rough being a percentage point behind Crow, who puts about 2.5 seconds into picking each game. That’s just how things go sometimes.

This week we’re still easing into the conference schedule with four total games, two of which could be considered rivalries. One is for sure, I just don’t know enough Arkansas and Texas A&M fans to know if they actually hate each other or not. Is it really worth the brain space to hate Arkansas? The world may never know.

Kent State (+45) @ Georgia (O/U 62.5)

SP+ Pick: Georgia 53-5

Bowling Green State (+30) @ Mississippi State (O/U 52)

SP+ Pick: Mississippi State 45-13

Florida (+10.5) @ Tennessee (O/U 62)

SP+ Pick: Tennessee 38-25

Tulsa (+21.5) @ Mississippi (O/U 65)

SP+ Pick: Mississippi 41-15

Arkansas (+1.5) vs. Texas A&M (O/U 48.5)

SP+ Pick: Texas A&M 27-23

Northern Illinois (+26.5) @ Kentucky (O/U 53.5)

SP+ Pick: Kentucky 42-13

Vanderbilt (+40.5) @ Alabama (O/U 58.5)

SP+ Pick: Alabama 49-8

New Mexico (+31.5) @ LSU (O/U 45.5)

SP+ Pick: LSU 39-5

Charlotte (+22.5) @ South Carolina (O/U 67)

SP+ Pick: South Carolina 43-19

Staff Picks