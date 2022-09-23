How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Missouri; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 04: Auburn vs Missouri

Game time: 11:00 am CST/12:00 pm EST - Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

TV channel: ESPN (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

TV Announcers: Mark Jones/Robert Griffin III/Quint Kessenich

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)

Weather: Little warm for early fall, but it could be a lot worse!

Betting Line: Auburn is favored by 7.0 points, with the over/under set at 51.5 points, predicting an approximate 29-22 win for the home Tigers.