SNAP JUDGMENTS: Auburn 17, Missouri 14

Yesterday may go down in history as true proof of concept for Bryan Harsin and company, but it was such an Auburn game in such an Auburn situation that we’re still trying to make sense of what actually happened.
What did the College and Mag staff think?
SNAP JUDGMENTS
I’ve said for a year that the minute Bryan Harsin is fired that Auburn will get better. Auburn’s going to get better on a Sunday somewhere here these next few weeks.
-Josh Black
-AU Chief
yakkity_sax.mp3
-Josh Dub
Somewhere around the 3rd quarter I let all the anger, sadness & frustration fade away so that I could fully experience what was actually happening. Thank you Auburn. Thank you Missouri. For showing us all what it means to be alive in this broken world.
-AU Nerd
Today changes nothing, but it was nice to win one
-James Jones
“The world isn’t short on wonders, but it is often short on wonder”- Chesterton
-Son of Crow
Well… we won a football game today. Plenty of other schools out there wish they could say the same. I don’t really want to speak of this game ever again.
-Will McLaughlin
App State 1999
Mississippi State 2008
Tennessee 2008
ULM 2012
Jacksonville State 2015
And now Missouri 2022
Not a coincidence that a bunch of those wins happened in coaches’ last seasons before getting fired. I think Harsin’s fate is sealed when Georgia names its score in two weeks, but we’ll enjoy a win either way.
-Jack Condon
