How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs LSU; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 05: Auburn vs LSU

Game time: 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST - Saturday, October 1st, 2022

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

TV channel: ESPN (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

TV Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)

Weather: HURRICANE. First of all, this game is likely going to be messy, even without the threat of what’s coming up from the Gulf with Hurricane Ian.

The eye of the storm should be latitudinally even with Auburn in the wee hours of Saturday morning, and 16 hours later when we have kickoff we may still have some bands of rain and wind, but the worst of the storm should be heading up into the Carolinas and breaking up at that point. Of course, they’re saying that this thing is going to slam into Florida, so what it does while it’s over land could end being fairly catastrophic.

Auburn is predicted to get at least a few inches of rain, so thankfully we’ve got that infamous Jordan-Hare drainage system. There’s a chance for 20 mph winds with gusts up to 35 mph along the I-85 corridor, so throwing the ball will be out of the question (good thing we can’t do it).

Betting Line: LSU is favored by 7.5 points, with the over/under set at 46.0 points, predicting an approximate 27-20 win for the visiting Tigers.